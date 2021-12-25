Options to recycle that Christmas tree

By The Examiner staff

For those who put up a live Christmas tree or who have wreaths or garland decorations made from live material, there are plenty of options to recycle those items – whenever you choose to take them down.

The Mid-America Regional Council notes that natural Christmas trees and greenery, like yard waste materials, are banned from Missouri landfills. But with recycling options in the area, those materials can be used for a variety of things, including trail surfaces, erosion control, landscaping and fish habitat.

Possible drop-off locations include:

• Blue Springs: Pink Hill Park, 2715, N.W. Park Road, 816-228-0110.

• Buckner: 2500 O'Donnell Road, 816-650-3191 (Buckner residents only).

• Sugar Creek: Courtney Ridge Landfill, 1701 Missouri 291, 816-257-7999.

• Kansas City: leaf and brush drop-off site in East Bottoms, 1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway, 816-483-0908.

• Kansas City: southeast leaf and brush drop-off site, 10301 Raytown Road, 816-483-0908.

• Kansas City: Missouri Organic Recycling, 7700 E. U.S. 40, 816-483-0908.

• Lee's Summit: Resource Recovery Park, 2101 S.E. Hamblen Road, 816-550-1612.

Compost Connection (816-761-8300) offers curbside pickup service for tree recycling. So does the city of Sugar Creek (816-254-1470) for Sugar Creek residents only.

Most services are free. For more information about “treeycling,” visit recyclespot.org or call 816-474-8326. People can also contact their contracted trash hauler to find out if they officer tree-recycling service.