Metro area COVID-19 cases highest since late summer

By The Examiner staff

The area is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rates since early August, the Jackson County Health Department says, and cases have risen each week since the end of October.

One Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its current number at 404 for Eastern Jackson County, up from 390 last week and 150 four weeks ago.

The CDC's number for all of Jackson County stood Monday at 548, up from 519 last week. The statewide figure is 345, up from 318 last week. For Independence, that number on Dec. 15 was 331.

According to the county Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 156 on Monday, up from 151 last week and 125 the week before that.

Through Monday the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage was 17.6 percent, up from 16.2 the previous week and from 10.3 four weeks ago. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention number for Jackson County as a whole also rose from 10.3 percent four weeks ago to 16.6 this week.

The city of Independence reported its rolling seven-day average on Dec. 15 at 20.6 percent.

The CDC’s other metric for high transmission in a community is 10 percent or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.” Below 5 percent is “low.” In Missouri, all but three southeastern counties are considered high.

The county Health Department's listed 1,200 additional cases and seven deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 46,433 cases and 571 deaths through Monday.

The city of Independence reported 22,937 total cases through Dec. 15, nearly 1,000 more than two weeks earlier, and 266 total deaths – up 10 from Dec. 1.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 53.3 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up two-tenths of a percentage point from last week. Fully vaccinated does not include the booster shots that have been available for several weeks.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 42.3 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 58.4 percent of those 18 to 64 and 82.5 percent of those 65 and older.

Federal regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 about a month ago, and the county Health Department says 17.8 percent of those children in EJC – 4,840 individuals – have received at least their first dose. More than 11 percent are fully vaccinated.

Metrowide, 57.3 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, also up two-tenths of a point from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area was at 130 on Sunday, down from 153 and 157 the previous two weeks. Before that, the new hospitalization average had risen since mid-November.

Metrowide, through Sunday there had been 257,729 confirmed cases and 3,391 deaths over nine counties since the pandemic began, about 5,600 additional cases and 34 additional deaths from last week's totals.