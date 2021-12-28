Brent Schondelmeyer receives human rights award from the Independence chapter of Church Women United

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Similar to when he and his wife received a humanitarian award last year, Brent Schondelmeyer says, certainly someone else could have been more worthy.

Earlier this year, Schondelmeyer, a non-profit administrator with experience in history, journalism and fine arts production, received the Human Rights award from the Independence chapter of Church Women United. He accepted the chapter's annual award from the ecumenical Christian women's organization on the front steps of First Christian Church in Independence, where he's been an elder and lifelong member.

“Always when you get these things you think, 'Surely there's someone more deserving,'” Schondelmeyer said. “You do the work because there's work to be done, not because there's awards to be attained.”

Schondelmeyer, deputy director for the Local Investment Commission (LINC), is also a trustee for the Mid-Continent Public Library, active with local and state historical societies, and has been involved in many community issue campaigns. Last year, he and wife Lee Williams started a Racial Equity Action Fund through the Truman Heartland Community Foundation.

Schondelmeyer said the Human Rights award holds particular meaning to a man of faith, in that it comes from “a group of women who are of deep faith, and it's ecumenical.” Whereas Church Women United is a group that intentionally brings together a variety of denominations and backgrounds, he said, “It's hard to find a lot of places where these conversations occur.”

Susan Lundquist, a member of First Christian and chapter chair of Church Women United, said Schondelmeyer “thinks with a world view and thinks intelligently about one's faith interacts with the world.” The various organizations he is part of, she said, often work in the background but “do things that help steer the community into good choices.”

He used his acceptance remarks in September to note that when First Christian Church was founded, as noted on the historic marker out front, it included people who then would've been slaves, as many founding members had migrated from Kentucky and Virginia. Now, the church is in conversations with Drumm Farm Center for Children about developing some church space into a drop-in center for unaccompanied teenagers.

While many churches used “First” in their founding name to show a sense of community, Schondelmeyer said, a human rights attitude from churches should involve the gospel saying that “the last shall be first.”

“This particular church and particular community is trying to reimagine itself,” he said of First Christian.