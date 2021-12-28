Local food pantries get boost to carry them through the holidays

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Even with any pre-Christmas rush of food handouts, Community Services League's pantries continue to be well-stocked to serve those in need.

“We are doing pretty well; we had a lot of year-end food drives,” said Cindy Isabel, chief development officer for CSL. Those included food drives in schools, the regular influx from partners such as Harvesters and a tractor-trailer worth of food that arrived in mid-December courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It was very wonderful,” Isabel said of the semi-truck full of food. “What came was largely shelf-stable items. It was perfect timing for us.”

Isabel said CSL estimates it's distributed more than 6 million meals across its Eastern Jackson County locations since the pandemic took root in March 2020. That total likely includes more from last year than 2021, Isabel said, but the need remains “huge,” and CSL still plans for the time being to continue its drive-thru food pantry events two Saturdays a month at the Community of Christ Auditorium parking lot in Independence to accommodate long lines.

The meal total includes 2,500 meals handed out with gifts for more than 3,000 children during the annual Christmas Store week.

“We saw, agencywide, probably close to 1,500 families,” Isabel said. “When you multiply that by four, that's a lot of mouths to feed. They each got a holiday box of food and a meat.”

While offices are officially closed into the new year, Isabel said some people could show up at an office, and if someone happens to be working, they have been able to take home a box of food.

The donations of many non-perishable items from schools and LDS complement the produce and other fresh foods that come from Harvesters, Isabel said. The LDS semi included dozens of cases of canned soups, vegetables and fruits, rice, flour and mixes and will be distributed around CSL's various locations in Eastern Jackson County.

There are also a couple of days left in CSL's Christmas Matching Challenge, in which the couple Francis and Lori Ross (who chaired the Christmas Store event) and other anonymous donors pledged to match donations through Dec. 31 up to $100,000.

Isabel said Monday that with the most recent donations still to be tallied, “I'm confident we will have made the mark. People like to have their dollars matched.”

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward all CSL general operations and services, including food, housing counseling, financial coaching and employment services.

“All those good services that help people get on their feet and stay on their feet,” Isabel said. “We pride ourselves on, whoever walks in the doors, we help them the best that we can to help them get on their way to being self-sufficient.”