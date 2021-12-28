Local health agencies wrestle with disease control

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Although most COVID-related regulations have ended or been rolled back as cases have risen in the past several weeks, local health agencies for now continue to attempt contract tracing to try to slow the spread of infection.

Masks remain required in public transportation, including school buses.

Neither the Jackson County nor Independence health departments have health orders or restrictions in place. Both say they continue to do contact tracing, though, including working with school districts.

Individual businesses and venues, including restaurants, are allowed to have their own rules as they so choose.

“Businesses are free to impose individual restrictions like masking, capacity limits or vaccination requirements to protect their staff and customers,” county Health Department spokesperson Mariah Cox said via email, after The Examiner asked to speak the department’s director or assistant director. Neither was made available for an interview.

Christina Heinen, director of Independence's Health and Animal Services Department, said the city has no capacity restrictions and “businesses are doing what they feel is best for their own staff right now.”

Heinen said last week her staff is still doing contact tracing, but acknowledges, “We have become overwhelmed in the last two weeks with the explosion of cases.”

Contact tracing involves tracking possible exposures to known infection cases, so people can quarantine as necessary to hopefully prevent disease transmission.

Heinen said the city helps the Independence School District as needed, but the district does most of its own contact tracing, “which makes sense because they know the kids and who they did and did not have contact with.”

Jackson County is part of an appeal against a Cole County judge's ruling last month that invalidated many COVID-19 public health regulations. Cox said department personnel are not able “to discuss ongoing lawsuits.”