Charges in connection with toddler shooting

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

An Independence man arrested in Nebraska in connection with a toddler's shooting death Christmas Eve also faces charges connected to a vehicle crash following the shooting.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Ashton Cleveland, 23, with leaving the scene of an injury accident, which happened at Truman and Noland roads in Independence shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened as Cleveland allegedly fled from the site where 3-year-old Benjamin Cope suffered a fatal gunshot to the head. That happened in a home in the 500 block of South Glenwood Avenue in the Mount Washington area, a couple miles northwest of the crash. It was initially reported as a drive-by shooting in which Benjamin was hit by a bullet, but police soon learned Benjamin had been handling the gun.

According to court documents, Cleveland was visiting friends at the Glenwood home and had a gun on his lap, with Benjamin and a 5-year-old child nearby. After Benjamin grabbed the gun and it went off, Cleveland fled the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, Cleveland had not been charged in the shooting, though a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said the case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.

He also has been charged in Nebraska with attempted theft, as deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Omaha found him trying to break into a vehicle. Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson said Cleveland had used a ride-share service to get to Omaha, and deputies had received a tip that he would be meeting a friend at a restaurant there.

After the shooting, according to court documents, Cleveland sped east on Truman in Chevrolet Cruze, ran a red light and hit the rear driver's side of a Chevrolet Lumina going north on Noland. Two Lumina passengers, the driver's daughter and granddaughter, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Both were extremely sore, and the daughter suffered a concussion.

Cleveland drove away from the immediate vicinity, but the Cruze's front license plate came off in the crash, and with that police tracked the vehicle to Cleveland's girlfriend. At her home, she told police Cleveland had used the car earlier, but arrived back at the home on foot, saying he was in trouble and needed to leave the area. He said where to find the vehicle, then ran away.

The girlfriend and another woman had retrieved the car by the time police arrived, and officers saw it had heavy front-end damage with front and side air bags deployed. The rear license plate matched the one from the crash site.

Cleveland on Wednesday remained in custody in Omaha pending extradition.