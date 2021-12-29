Independence looking a hotel development

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Although the Independence City Council this month did not move ahead with legal action to steer the former Kmart building at Noland Road and Interstate 70 toward redevelopment, Mayor Eileen Weir among others still say a new project there can happen.

She says the development could include what she cals "two high-quality hotels and retail."

The council Dec. 20 voted 4-3 in favor of an ordinance declaring the need to acquire the property “by negotiation, or, if necessary, by condemnation.” However, that was an emergency ordinance, so it required at least five yes votes to pass.

Besides Weir, Council Members Karen DeLuccie, Dan Hobart and John Perkins voted for it. Council Members Brice Stewart, Mike Huff and Mike Steinmeyer voted no, though Stewart and Steinmeyer have indicated some support for the idea.

“I'm in favor of voting it again as a non-emergency. I want to continue to try to redevelop the site,” Weir told The Examiner via text message. The mayor said the matter could come up again, particularly if a council majority wants to bring it back.

The blighted property at 4023 S. Noland Road has been vacant since Kmart and Payless closed a few years ago. Officials say the owner, a real estate holding company based in Austin, Texas, has been non-responsive.

The city proposes to wrest the property from the owner, WC Independence Center, LLC – a holding company associated with World Class Capital Group founded by Nate Paul. Paul's various holding companies have several bankruptcies connected to them, and the FBI raided his home and office in Texas two years ago.

The city would send a letter of 60-day notice to the property owner. The city doesn't want to actually buy the property, but rather force the owner to improve or sell it, likely to Sunflower Development Group in Kansas City, which has expressed interest in buying the property but can't contact the owner.

The city can't do anything else until the 60 days pass, City Manager Zach Walker said, but it's the only entity that can take this legal action, and the letter could spur some action with ownership and the Noland Road Community Improvement District or Sunflower.

Gerry Winship, executive director of the improvement district, also has had no luck contacting Paul. But he told The Examiner he remains confident the deal will happen eventually.

Winship points out that the World Class group also owns the road from Noland leading to the nearly complete Andy's Frozen Custard building, and the road needs to be improved, as well.

The Noland Road CID uses revenues from a three-quarter-cent sales tax on Noland Road businesses to improve the road between Truman Road and U.S. 40.

Winship says he's seen no definite proposed redevelopment plans for the site – from Sunflower or any other group – but discussions have mentioned a hotel and retail pad sites.

Stewart said state statutes say the city can't use eminent domain solely for economic purposes, and the city hasn't issued code violations or had the property declared as blight.

“I'm not saying that we're doing it solely for economic purposes; I'm just saying that perception could be that it is,” Stewart said. “I want to see it redeveloped; it looks horrible.”

Steinmeyer said the Sunflower group is promising, but like Stewart and Huff he wants to make sure the city does due diligence and doesn't wind up in court for trying to pry the property.

“If I don't want to sell it to you, I don't want to lease it to you, I don't have to answer the phone,” Huff said. “We could turn around and get sued. I can't agree to take someone's business away because I'm not answering the phone.”

“I would love to see a hotel down there. I just don't think this is the right process.”