Eastern Jackson County COVID levels still high and rising

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Although Gov. Mike Parson has lifted Missouri's state of emergency, area COVID-19 case rates continued to rise over the holiday, just as they have each week since the end of October.

One Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its current number at 555 for Eastern Jackson County, up from 404 last week and 150 five weeks ago.

The CDC's number for all of Jackson County stood Monday at 672, up from 548 last week. The statewide figure is 462, up from 345 last week. For Independence, that number was 295 on Dec. 29 and 566 on Dec. 22, according to the city Health Department.

According to the county Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 215 on Monday, up from 156 and 151 the previous two weeks.

Through Monday the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage jumped to 26.7 percent from 17.6 percent last week. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention number for Jackson County as a whole also rose from 16.6 percent last week to 22 this week. That number has been in double digits for more than a month.

The city of Independence reported its rolling seven-day average on Dec. 29 at 23.5 percent.

The CDC’s other metric for high transmission in a community is 10 percent or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.” Below 5 percent is “low.” In Missouri, all but one county are considered high.

The county Health Department's listed 2,200 additional cases and 13 deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 48,695 cases and 587 deaths through Monday.

The city of Independence reported 24,079 total cases through Dec. 29, more than 1,100 more than two weeks earlier, and 275 total deaths – up nine from Dec. 15.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 53.6 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up three-tenths of a percentage point from last week. Fully vaccinated does not include the booster shots that have been available for several weeks.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 42.5 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 58.7 percent of those 18 to 64 and 82.7 percent of those 65 and older.

Federal regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 more than a month ago, and the county Health Department says that as of Thursday 20.3 percent of those children in EJC – 5,537 individuals – have received at least their first dose. More than 14 percent are fully vaccinated. MARC's dashboard has the countywide figure at more than 13 percent fully vaccinated.

Metrowide, 57.7 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, up four-tenths of a point from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area was at 152 on Sunday, down slightly from 157 the previous week, but the fourth straight week in the 150s after rising steadily since mid-November.

Metrowide, through Sunday there had been 266,946 confirmed cases and 3,453 deaths over nine counties since the pandemic began, about 9,200 additional cases and 62 additional deaths from last week's totals.