Independence council rejects handing over power plant to settle lawsuit

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The investment firm Titan Fish and owner Joe Campbell offered to end a lawsuit against the city of Independence and two City Council members if the city handed over the shuttered Blue Valley power plant to Titan Fish, granted tax abatement and leased back portions of the power plant land.

The council Monday unanimously rejected that offer, using words such as “absurd” and “unbelievable” to describe the offer.

In an “executive session” Monday, which council members, in a rare step, voted to be open, some said the council couldn't simply give away a city asset and said the city should continue to press is court for a summary judgment – that is, to have a judge toss the lawsuit.

Campbell sued the city, current Council Member Karen DeLuccie and then-Council Member Scott Roberson for defamation 18 months ago over comments the officials made in a March 2020 news story about offers to repurpose Blue Valley. Titan Fish, based in Johnson County, Kansas, had responded to a city request for ideas for the plant.

DeLuccie and Roberson said they didn't think the city should consider a proposal involving that firm and lobbyist Steven Tilley given their ties to a different city project that was part of a reported FBI investigation.

In his lawsuit, filed in July 2020, ampbell claims the he and his company “have been injured in reputation and good standing in the community,” and that his firm had a “probably future business relationship with the city” on repurposing the plant. He asked for judgments of at least $25,000.

The settlement offer rejected this week included 10-year property tax abatement but listed no specific dollar amounts.

“They want it for free … unbelievable,” DeLuccie said.

“Absurd is the word that comes to me,” Council Member Dan Hobart. “I'm a massive and very distinct no. We've got to get court rulings. I can't imagine in a million years we'd just give away a power plant.”

Before the pandemic, the city had solicited ideas on possibly repurposing the Blue Valley site. Campbell's investment firm responded with a proposed partnership with a California-based firm that makes biofuels. Tilley, whose firm lobbies for the city and at the time lobbied for Titan Fish, had been listed with the proposal, but soon after that was submitted Tilley said his firm ended ties with Titan Fish “to eliminate any conflict of interest.”

After the pandemic hit, the city never moved on any idea or considered contracts to repurpose Blue Valley. Instead, the city could use to site to add power generation capacity and take advantage of the plant’s transmission infrastructure.

“In essence, what is being requested is the city award a contract to a company without any process, in exchange for release for this lawsuit,” Mayor Eileen Weir said. “I'm absolutely not going to agree with this. It would be highly inappropriate.”

“Ditto. I will not agree to this,” DeLuccie added.

Weir acknowledged that discussing the issue in open session was highly unusual, as legal matters often involve discussions of sensitive subjects, but both she and DeLuccie said this matter is worthy of being in front of the public.

“We're the defendant in the case,” Weir said later, referring to the city, “and I think the public has the right to know what's going on with this case.”

“We're being sued for a scandal, and there wasn't any, and here we are to discuss an offer to settle a case we're going to win, so this is going to be public,” DeLuccie said later. “The people who are most affected by this are 117,000 people.”

Attorney Steve Coronado, who is representing the city, told the council that only Campbell and Weir have given depositions in the case, and that happened in November. City Manager Zach Walker has been asked for a deposition but has not given one yet.

Weir told the council a third party offered to broker a meeting between just her and Campbell and no attorneys, and that she declined such a meeting.

A call by The Examiner to a number listed for Titan Fish was not answered Tuesday, and an emailed request for comment had not been returned Tuesday evening.

Council Member Mike Steinmeyer echoed the disbelief about the offer and wondered if it would even be legally possible.

“I don't think we can just give away an asset that belongs to the residents of this city,” he said. “It's an asset that belongs to everybody in this room. I'm not even sure we could even if we wanted to give it away, and I wouldn't give it away.”

“I don't know where they're going with this. I'd just as soon go to court and let's fight it out.”

Council Member Mike Huff said he questioned the idea of sending out the request for information two years ago that netted Titan Fish's response.

“The citizens own the facility,” he said. “Even if they come back with the greatest repurpose, I think it would have to go in front of citizens.”