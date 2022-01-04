A moment in the sun in the Tournament of Roses Parade

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A Blue Springs High School student and two recent graduates were members of a 320-piece band that marched in Saturday's Tournament of Roses Parade, a famous New Year's Day tradition in Pasadena, California.

Junior Savannah Allshouse and 2021 BSHS graduates Thomas Maldonado and Shayla Richardson had been selected after auditions to march in the 2021 parade as part of the Bands of America Honor Band. When the parade was canceled due to the pandemic, those selected for the band were invited to join for this year's edition.

All three play brass instruments – Allshouse the trumpet, Richardson the mellophone and Maldonado the tuba.

“They said if you want to stay, just put your name down, you don't have to reaudition and just make the payments,” Maldonado said, adding that he didn't hesitate to sign up for this year. “How many kids have ever marched in the Macy's Parade and the Rose Parade? Imagine the stories you can tell.”

Likewise, Allshouse quickly signed up again, and after some thought, she said, Richardson also decided to join the group.

All three were also part of Blue Springs' marching band, the Golden Regiment, that marched in the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

“It's hard to compare, the events are so different,” said Tim Allshouse, Blue Springs' band director and Savannah's father, who also led the Golden Regiment when it marched in the Rose Parade several years ago. “It was an honor to be there with my daughter.”

“The selection process happened two years ago; that's why they allowed graduated seniors to participate.”

The honors band – with members representing 39 states and more than 200 schools – gathered for the first time Dec. 27 in Southern California, though the individuals were given practice assignments in the prior months. The 5 1/2-mile parade began at 8 a.m., which Savannah Allshouse said meant waking up at 3 a.m.

“I was very tired, and I only got a few hours' sleep,” she said. “It was fun because all the musicians there are super-talented, and I had a couple friends with me who had graduated, so that was fun. All the people there were very welcoming.”

Tim Allshouse was also part of the directing staff.

“They put the whole thing together in three days, so that was a new experience for them,” he said.

Maldonado, who made the drive himself to Pasadena rather than fly, said he had finished National Guard military training in the fall. He acknowledged he was a little rusty playing the tuba at first put quickly regained that familiar feel.

“The biggest challenge is the musical aspect; I haven't had a musical instrument in my hand for five or six months,” said Maldonado, who starts college this month at UMKC. “Just being in the parade was probably the best part. One of the staffers, Jerell Horton, he made the entire experience the best possible. It was very easy to fit in.”