Friends remember 'Poo' Coker as leader and mentor

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

As an elementary principal in the Independence School District, Patty Schumacher said, if she ever wanted to send out a mass communication, she would have Roberta Coker check it first.

Coker, better known by friends by her nickname “Poo,” was director of community relations for ISD, and Schumacher later became an associate superintendent.

“When I came to the district in 1988, she was one of first from central office that offered to help me. I depended on her big time for editing,” Schumacher said. “She was quite the writer and an incredible proofreader whenever I sent something through the newsletter, I would let Poo edit it. We stayed friends after working there.”

“She was a loyal friend, a mentor and a class act.”

Several friends used those same words to describe Coker, a longtime civic leader in Independence who died late Sunday at age 80. She is survived by a daughter, son and two granddaughters, among others, and a public celebration of life will be scheduled later. Though the “h” somehow fell off, her nickname came from a childhood love of Winnie the Pooh characters.

In addition to spending 29 years in her role at the school district, during which she helped organized several bond and tax levy campaigns, Coker was the second woman to chair the Independence Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors and the first female president of the Independence Rotary Club. She chaired the board of the organization now known as Health Forward Foundation, served on several other boards and in 1996 was Independence's first citizen of the year for the Truman Heartland Community Foundation's Toast to Our Towns.

In 2005 she was inducted into the Raytown Schools Alumni Hall of Fame with the inaugural class. Several years later she helped Independence achieve national accreditation for Palmer Senior Center.

“She mentored teachers of the year, helping put applications together for state teacher of the year, and administrators, too,” Schumacher said. “She would help you be better, and she always wanted you in the spotlight. It was never about her.”

“She never met a stranger, but I think she knew everyone. I'd go to places, and she'd be introducing me to everyone, and they knew her. When you visualize a class act, that's her. She was put together, always willing to help you be the best you can be.”

Added Judy Forrester, another longtime friend from ISD days, “She was always that little dynamo working the room.”

Donna Pittman called her a “little fireball.”

“She was here and there and everywhere,” Pittman said. “She worked very hard for the community, and she deserves some credit for all she's done.”

“She always so vivacious and energetic,” said Sharon Williams, a friend who first met Coker through Junior Service League. “Just a great loyal friend who always had your back. She was always seeing the best in people and bringing out the best in people.”

In 1999, Coker took over The Examiner's weekly society column at the time, succeeding Sue Gentry “The Local Gentry” with “The News at Poo Corner” for five years. When The Examiner started its Women of Distinction honors in 2016, Coker was a member of the inaugural class, and in 2019 she received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I did what I did because I loved doing it,” Coker was quoted after receiving that award, “and I'm hoping that spreads beyond this room.”