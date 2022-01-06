Powerhouse Theatre in Independence presents a comedy

The Examiner

What: City Theatre of Independence presents “Over the River and Through the Woods,” a comedy by Joe DePietro (1994), directed by Julie McDaniel and presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Where: Powerhouse Theatre at Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence, at the corner of Noland and Truman roads.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Jan. 14-15; 2 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 16.

Tickets: Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 seniors, students and City Theatre members. They can be purchased at the door or online at citytheatreofindependence.com.

What's the show about: Nick is a single, young professional in New York City, descended from Italian-American grandparents who still reside in Hoboken, New Jersey, though Nick's parents and sister have moved to other corners of the country. He goes “over the river” to see both sets of grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream promotion. The marketing job he’s been waiting for would take him away from his beloved, though annoying, grandparents. He tells them, and the news doesn’t sit so well. Thus begins a scheme to keep Nick around. How could he betray his family’s love to move to Seattle, for a job, his grandparents wonder? They do their level best, and that includes bringing to dinner the lovely, and single, Caitlin O’Hare as a reason to stay. (from dramatists.com)

CAST (Character: Actor)

Nick Cristano: Andres Mendoza

Frank Gianelli: Steven Rice

Aida Gianelli: Patti Shockley

Nunzio Cristano: Michael Masterson

Emma Cristano: Janet Shelman

Caitlin O'Hare: Maddy Philipp

– Compiled by Mike Genet