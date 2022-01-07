COVID surge stressing Centerpoint and other hospitals

Mike Genet

Missouri Independent

While the current surge in COVID-19 cases continually threatens to swamp hospital capacity in the metro area, staffing issues also have popped up outside hospitals in dealing with the pandemic.

At hospitals such as Centerpoint Medical Center, Dr. Darryl Nelson said to Independence's Advisory Board of Health this week, “It's really a unique and challenging time. It's about community access to health care. There's literally no room or providers at the inn to take care of them.”

Also, when Gov. Mike Parson lifted Missouri's state of emergency after Dec. 31., it cut the number of volunteers who could help public health agencies such as the city of Independence with testing or vaccine clinic sites.

“What it meant for us on Jan. 1 is, we got our Medical Corps of Volunteers halved on who could assist us in clinics,” Christina Heinen, director of the Independence's health and animal services department, told the Board of Health.

The state of emergency included waivers that allowed retired medical personnel, those with Kansas licenses, EMTs and veterinarians to help out with testing and vaccines, Heinen explained.

“All of those waivers expired. They can still volunteer, but they can't help us in the capacity we need them to help us,” Heinen said.

Although the governor of Kansas this week issued an emergency declaration to grant similar waivers again, Heinen said she has not heard of such a possible move in Missouri.

Nelson, Centerpoint's chief medical officer, told the board that staff absences due to exposure or illness – some COVID-related, some not – have skyrocketed over the past couple of weeks. From a handful of people out before Christmas, the number of absentees has doubled about every five days to about 50 this week.

About half are from COVID, he said, and half are from flu or fatigue-related illness.

And while about 70 percent of Centerpoint's 285-bed capacity is a normal busy time, Nelson said, they are consistently seeing 260 to 285 beds full. Staffing can sometimes limit available beds.

“That's compounding the challenges we're having of managing the surge,” he said, as lack of available beds upstairs means longer times in the emergency room and thus longer times in the waiting room for an ER bed.

Capacity issues also greatly inhibit Centerpoint and other large hospitals from taking in critical patients from more rural hospitals, and they also can affect care for non-COVID medical ailments or scheduled surgeries that sometimes get canceled.

“We're seeing the hamster wheel of getting people stabilized and discharged,” he said, adding that Centerpoint is working with the city to try to offload some testing, but they're still required to do some assessment on site.

“We're doing everything we can to prop up people,” Nelson said of hospital staff, “but then after we tell them to take care of themselves, I have to turn around and ask them to work extra.”

Hearing accusations in the communities of embellishing numbers, Nelson said, certainly doesn't help matters.

“It's one thing to deal with the work stress,” he said, “It's another thing to deal with the community tension.”

Besides the consensus medical message of masks, vaccines and basic infection control, Nelson said, “the message we're pleading with everyone about is not use the ER as your source to get tested. That just snowballs our challenges, though I know some people want to know and need to know.”

“We're hopeful we can hold off for a few more weeks and the numbers can curtail.”