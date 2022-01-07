Independence says no to showers for homeless

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Independence Ministerial Alliance last month offered a donation to the city of Independence to allow homeless people to use showers at the Sermon Center, particularly when the center used as a warming or cooling center.

City employees declined the donation, saying the showers are only available for members or program participants and the building is not set up logistically for that.

“The facility just isn't set up for that kind of service,” said Morris Heide, director of the Parks/Recreation/Tourism Department.

The showers are on another end of the building from where people are gathered if they use the Sermon Center as a warming or cooling center, Heide explained, and staff at the site is limited.

“It would drastically change our program,” he said of the warming/cooling center setup.

The Rev. Sarah Wimberley, president of the Ministerial Alliance, said the idea for the donation – $100 to be used as $5 vouchers to allow shower use over the course of a year, with more funds if necessary – came from the ongoing discussion of the challenges with the city's houseless population.

“To me, it's a glaring need and obvious solution,” Wimberley said. “But here we are. There's no room at the inn.”

Wimberley said she's seen estimates that at any point, there are about 1,800 homeless people in the metro area. Ideally, she said, two or three places in Independence could be set up to allow a homeless person a day's stay and/or a shower.

“It needs to be done in a way that there's some dignity, and there could be some people take advantage of it,” she said.

The Ministerial Alliance is an ecumenical organization of religious and community leaders who, as stated on its website, “strive to better understand and serve the needs of the Independence community.”

The Ministerial Alliance and Independence's emergency management personnel have had off-and-on discussions for a couple of years, interrupted by COVID-19, about a possible program of churches serving as a warming center for homeless. Staffing and accommodations are logistical difficulties, though, and many of those buildings can't offer a shower that often is also needed, Wimberley said.

“I can only think of two churches that have showers, and we know it's $5 for a day pass to the Sermon Center,” she said.

“To me, it seems more dangerous with the cold than the warm days,” she said. “You can't always get on enough clothes to (get) warm.”

Wimberley said the weeks leading to Christmas would be a good time to appeal with such a voucher offer, not only because of possible facilities but also proximity to the bus transit center. But Sermon Center staff emailed with the response about shower availability for members and users only, which disappointed her.

People who use the Sermon Center simply as a warming or cooling area, Heide said, stay in the foyer at the front of the building and have access to the restrooms near the front desk. A handful of people at a time have stayed in that space on designated warming or cooling center days, he said, and normally scheduled programs or classes go on if they haven't been canceled due to weather.

When the Sermon Center is used as a warming center, the city has a hotel voucher partnership with the Community Services League if a person needs an overnight stay.

The showers, a couple apiece for men and women, are in a different area of the building. They haven't been used by other organizations in the community, either, Heide said

“Somebody might rent the gym for an event, but the shower facilities aren't part of that,” he said.

The Sermon Center, at Truman and Noland roads, originally was the city's power plant starting in the early 1900s and was converted decades ago into a recreation facility operated by the parks department.

Heide also noted that the voucher offer came unsolicited, and perhaps after further discussion there could be a way for the city to put such a donation to use to help the intended population.

“We certainly appreciate the intent and the idea. I'm not discounting that,” he said.