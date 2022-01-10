Local COVID levels continue sharp rise

By The Examiner staff

As area COVID-19 cases continue their rise from the past two months to pandemic-high levels, some courts and schools have added some mitigation guidelines.

For Jackson County, Presiding Judge Dale Youngs recently announced that jury trials in the 16th Circuit Court would be suspended this week and next week due to the omicron-fueled surge.

The Independence School District said in a message to district families Sunday evening that if a particular school building reached active cases in 3 percent of the building's population, that building would have a two-week mask mandate. No school building has reached that threshold.

The Lee's Summit School District Board of Education voted last week to reinstate a mask requirement for all schools through Feb. 3.

One Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. Those numbers have soared in recent weeks. The county Health Department lists its current number at 937 for Eastern Jackson County, up 69 percent from 555 last week and up from a figure of 150 six weeks ago.

The CDC's number for all of Jackson County stood Monday at above 2,200, up from 627 and 548 the past two weeks. The statewide figure is 1,197, up from 462 last week.

According to the county Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 363 on Monday, up from 215 and 156 the previous two weeks.

Through Monday the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage for EJC jumped to 34.5 percent from 26.7 and 17.6 percent the past two weeks. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention number for Jackson County as a whole also rose from 22 percent last week to 35.3 this week. That number has been in double digits for more than a month.

The city of Independence also reported its rolling seven-day average on Jan. 4 at 34.5 percent, up 11 percentage points from the previous week.

The CDC’s other metric for high transmission in a community is 10 percent or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.” Below 5 percent is “low.”

The county Health Department's listed more than 3,300 additional cases and five deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 52,050 cases and 601 deaths through Monday.

The city of Independence reported about 25,100 total cases through Jan. 4, more than 1,000 more a week earlier, and 255 total deaths through Jan. 4 – including eight in the previous 14 days.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 53.9 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up three-tenths of a percentage point from last week. Fully vaccinated does not include the booster shots that have been available for several weeks. Those with a booster are 33.6 percent.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 14.6 percent of those age 5 to 11, 42.9 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 58.9 percent of those 18 to 64 and 82.8 percent of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 58.1 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, up four-tenths of a point from last week. The statewide percent is 54.2.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area was at 211 on Sunday, up from 157 the previous week and continuing the general rise from 79 in mid-November.

Metrowide, through Sunday there had been 286,331 confirmed cases and 3,495 deaths over nine counties since the pandemic began, more than 19,000 additional cases and 42 additional deaths from last week's totals.