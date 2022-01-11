Months on, still no charges in fatal crashes

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Nearly a year after one fatal crash in Independence, and more than a year after another, no charges have been announced in either case. Three people died in the two wrecks.

In both cases, the offending driver survived the crash.

A third fatal crash a couple of months ago in Independence, in which the apparent offender survived, was submitted last week to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for review, Independence police say.

The first two fatal crashes happened Dec. 31, 2020 and Feb. 10, 2021. Both cases were submitted to the Jackson County prosecutor's office for review months ago, and IPD Sgt. Jason Petersen said no further information from police has been requested.

No charges have been publicly released, and Mike Mansur, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, said he is not aware of charges having been filed, though they had been under review.

The Dec. 31. 2020 crash happened in the morning at Blue Ridge Boulevard and 31st Street. According to police, the driver of a 1999 Toyota Rav4 heading east on 31st didn’t heed the stop sign at Blue Ridge and hit a 2008 GMC Sierra that was northbound on Blue Ridge.

The GMC driver, 36-year-old David Ronkoski, died later at hospital. Police said he apparently was not wearing a seat belt.

The Feb. 10 crash happened in the evening on Little Blue Parkway, just south of Truman Road. According to police, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound when he crossed the grass median of the four-lane boulevard and hit a 2019 Nissan Sentra. Alcohol appeared to be a factor.

The Sentra driver, 17-year-old Skyelar Kelly of Oak Grove, died later that evening. A passenger, 17-year-old Izaiah Salyer of Oak Grove, died a couple days later. Two other passengers suffered serious injuries.

The Tahoe driver was released from the hospital within a couple of days, police said. No person in either vehicle appeared to have been wearing seatbelts.

A more recent crash occurred Nov. 21, 2021, on Noland Road just north of U.S. 40, next to Hy-Vee. According to police, a 2016 Lincoln Navigator turned left toward the Hy-Vee parking lot but into the path of a northbound motorcycle. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Sierra Shaffer, was killed. She was wearing a helmet. That case might have been submitted to the prosecutor's office for review before last week, Petersen said, if not for the holidays affecting officers' schedules.

Mansur said that in both the Kansas City and Independence offices, certain prosecutors are assigned vehicle crashes to evaluate for possible charges, and they later take their cases to a committee of prosecutors to ultimately make a decision. Of late, COVID-19 infections and quarantines have affected office staffing, he said.