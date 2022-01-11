Schools grapple with virus surge

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

COVID-19 case numbers have sprouted all around the area, but their direct effects on area school districts – and those districts' responses – haven't been the same across the board.

While the Fort Osage School District has held relatively steady from before to after the holiday break, Independence has notified families of possible mask requirements, and Grain Valley considered closing in-person learning for a couple of days due to lack of staff. The Blue Springs School District says it has not considered shifting away from in-person classes.

In a message to parents sent Tuesday, Grain Valley Schools said it might have to close school this week, even as soon as Wednesday, after the day's sub-fill rate was just 38 percent for the day. Communication sent Wednesday said that wouldn’t be necessary, though the sub-fill rate remained critically low.

This after a week in which the district identified 74 new student cases and 28 new staff cases, according to its dashboard. Those numbers represent 1.6 percent of students and 4.1 percent of staff in the district. The dashboard did not list quarantine numbers due to positive cases at schools, though that staff number has always at least matched the number of cases. Considered together, the case numbers and low sub-fill rate mean a number of classrooms with an absent teacher and no substitute to fill in.

“With rates this low we cannot operate appropriately,” the district's message to families read Tuesday. “This rate continues a trend of increased absences and falling absence fill rates since we returned to school from Christmas break.”

Any closures this week would have meant alternative instruction days, similar to snow days in that students take home Chromebooks and continue their learning tasks. The state limited school districts to six such days this year before having to make up days, returning to the pre-pandemic policy.

“Since coming back from break, we've seen decline every day in our ability to fill the vacant positions,” Nick Gooch, assistant superintendent, told The Examiner. Some days last semester saw the district dip into the low 70s for a sub-fill rate, Gooch said, “but nothing like this.”

Before last week's numbers, the highest week of new cases this year had been right after Thanksgiving, with 43 student cases, 147 quarantines and nine staff cases and 11 quarantines.

The district has always screened students and staff for COVID-19 symptoms and until this week had offered rapid testing on campus, Gooch said, but the state recently informed the district it couldn't fulfill the usual order for tests due to low supply.

The Independence School District's dashboard on Friday, with its first update after the holidays, showed active cases in 1.23 percent of the district population – 196 people – of more than 16,000 staff and students. The dashboard makes no distinction between students and staff, though the total is higher than at any point last semester.

Superintendent Dale Herl said the district has no plans to close a building or go away from in-person learning due to cases “unless mandated by an outside agency.”

The district this week did announce that if a school reached active cases in 3 percent of its population, there would be a two-week mask mandate, though no building has reached that point, Herl said.

“We believe very strongly that kids do much better when we have in-person learning, and it's important to the community,” he said.

The district his “getting by” with its sub-fill rate, Herl said, though it's not near as low as what Grain Valley reported.

“Even in the best of times, finding subs has been difficult,” he said, “and the pandemic made it more difficult.”

Fort Osage's 51 active cases reported last Friday (0.92 percent) were actually fewer than the week before Christmas (64), district spokesperson Stephanie Smith said, and the 81 percent sub-fill rate also is better.

“It's been better than normal year,” Smith said of the sub fill. “We've been fortunate here; our only struggle has been to hire bus drivers.”

Switching to virtual learning due to cases, she said, is “not something we've had a conversation about.”

Unlike Lee's Summit, which last week reinstated a temporary mask mandate in schools, other area school districts have stayed with recommendations after rolling theirs back before or at the end of last semester.

In general, school districts that had been doing their own contact tracing no longer do so, but schools send out messages to families after a positive case was identified in a student's classroom.

With updated CDC guidelines, students and staff with positive cases generally are allowed to return after five days if symptoms have improved and they have a verified negative test.

At Blue Springs, the required absence is five days for staff and 10 for students, district spokesperson Katie Woolf said. Closing in-person classes also has not been discussed in Blue Springs, she said.

The district was scheduled to update its dashboard Friday for the first time this year. While finding substitutes has never been easy, Woolf said, the district has held up in part this year by taking advantage of revised state guidelines for subs, allowing people such as college students on break to fill that role.

The district has continued to screen students and staff and offers rapid testing on campus for staff members.