Kmart building considered again

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence's City Council will likely vote again Tuesday on taking legal action to steer the former Kmart building at Noland Road and Interstate 70 from a non-responsive owner toward redevelopment.

A development there could include a hotel or two and other commercial pad sites, which typically are developed for such things as stand-alone restaurants. Mayor Eileen Weir said the prospective new developer, Sunflower Development Group in Kansas City, has letters of intent from a couple of hotel groups.

“It's very legitimate,” Weir said of possible plans.

The council’s Jan. 3 meeting included the first reading for an ordinance declaring the need to acquire the property “by negotiation, or, if necessary, by condemnation.” The second reading likely will be on Tuesday's agenda. The council voted 4-3 in favor of a similar ordinance Dec. 20, but that was an emergency ordinance that required five yes votes to pass. This time only four votes are necessary.

Mayor Weir, Council Members Karen DeLuccie, Dan Hobart and John Perkins voted for it last month. Council Members Brice Stewart, Mike Huff and Mike Steinmeyer voted no, though they have indicated support for redevelopment, provided the city doesn't wind up in court trying to pry the property away.

According to city documents, Huff, Steinmeyer and Stewart were absent from a closed session Nov. 8 in which the council received an update about the property and voted to move ahead with the eminent domain process.

The blighted property at 4023 S. Noland Road has been vacant since Kmart and Payless closed a few years ago. Officials say the owner, a real estate holding company based in Austin, Texas, has been non-responsive.

The city proposes to wrest the property from the owner, WC Independence Center, LLC – a holding company associated with World Class Capital Group founded by Nate Paul. Paul's various holding companies have several bankruptcies connected to them, and the FBI raided his home and office in Texas two years ago.

The city would send a letter of 60-day notice to the property owner. It’s aim, rather than actually buying the property, is to force the owner to improve or sell it.

The city can't do anything else until the 60 days pass, City Manager Zach Walker said, but it's the only entity that can take this legal action, and the letter could spur some action with ownership and the Noland Road Community Improvement District or Sunflower.

Weir and Gerry Winship, executive director of the Noland Road Community Improvement District, both said they have not heard of any successful attempts to contact Paul since the City Council first considered eminent domain proceedings last month.

Winship said the World Class group also owns the road from Noland leading to the nearly complete Andy's Frozen Custard building, and the road needs to be improved, as well. The Noland Road CID uses revenues from a three-quarter-cent sales tax on Noland Road businesses to improve the road between Truman Road and U.S. 40.

Perkins has said the city used a similar method to spur action with the old Comprehensive Mental Health building in Englewood, which is now a budding arts center.

Stewart said last month that state statutes say the city can't use eminent domain solely for economic purposes, and the city hasn't officially issued code violations, even if police, fire and water department personnel have all had to respond to the building for various issues over the years.

“I'm not saying that we're doing it solely for economic purposes; I'm just saying that perception could be that it is,” Stewart said. “I want to see it redeveloped; it looks horrible.”