Metropolitan Community College to start some classes virtually

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Classes will still begin as scheduled next Tuesday at Metropolitan Community College campuses, but many classes will be virtual instead of in-person.

MCC says lecture-based courses will be virtual until Feb. 7, in an attempt to limit transmission of COVID-19 during the current omicron surge.

MCC requires masks in all public indoor spaces. Computer labs will remain open on campuses, and laptop computers are available at campus libraries for students to check out.

All career and technical education courses, performance and studio-based courses and science courses containing a lab (including lecture portions attached to a lab) will continue to be held in-person.

At the Blue River campus in Independence, that means several courses will remain in-person, such as those in the public safety program, performing art and the lineman program.

MCC spokesperson Blake Fry said administrators were working Wednesday to specify exactly which classes will be virtual.