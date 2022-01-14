MLK Day event set in Independence

By The Examiner staff

The keynote speaker for Independence's Martin Luther King Celebration on Monday is a Black, transgender man who is a noted attorney, speaker and activist for LGBTQ rights.

Kylar Broadus is a Fayette, Missouri native who has received several awards and recognitions for his decades of work.

The MLK Celebration is 7 p.m. Monday in the Truman Memorial Building, with the theme “Where do we go from here?” It's the 35th year of the annual event, which is co-hosted by the city and the Community of Concerned Citizens.

Broadus was awarded the Trans Trailblazer Award by the LGBT Bar Association of Los Angeles in 2019. The year before, Mastercard featured him for Pride Month. In 2014, Broadus stood with President Barack Obama as Obama signed an executive order adding protections for millions of workers.

The MLK Celebration will include musical performances, and the winning essay of the annual John Olivarez Scholarship essay contest will also be presented.

Last year’s event was held virtually, with multiple recorded segments, due to the pandemic.