COVID-19 cases skyrocketing amid county's warning to mask up, vaccinate

The Examiner staff

As area COVID-19 case rates continue to rise to new pandemic highs, Jackson County health officials issued a community plea Friday to wear facemasks in public, practice social distancing and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the county Health Department's dashboard, the case rate Monday in Eastern Jackson County – the county outside of Kansas City and Independence – reached 1,227 per 100,000 in population over seven days, up from 937 and 555 the previous two weeks. Less than two months ago, the number was 150.

That metric is one of two the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses for community transmission – 100 or more is high. The CDC's number for all of Jackson County stood Monday at 2,004, down slightly from 2,200 last week. The statewide figure is 1,319, up from 1,197 and 462 the past two weeks.

In its letter to the public, the county Health Department said almost all area hospitals are near or beyond capacity and that “high volume is threatening standards of care and leading to longer wait times and decreased bed availability.”

Health-care facilities have also been canceling or moving important surgeries, and high rates of infection and illness are causing “major disruptions in schools and other critical infrastructure areas like public safety.”

According to the county Health Department, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 476 on Monday, up from 363 and 215 the previous two weeks.

Through Monday the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage for EJC increased to 35.6% from 34.5% last week and 17.6% the two weeks before that. The CDC number for Jackson County as a whole also rose to 37.2% from 22% two weeks ago.

The city of Independence also reported its rolling seven-day average on Jan. 12 at 41.9%, up from 34.5 the previous week.

The CDC’s other metric for high transmission in a community is 10 percent or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.” Below 5 percent is “low.”

Testing percentages also don't take into account home tests.

The county Health Department's listed more than 3,900 additional cases and 17 deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 55,961 cases and 626 deaths through Monday.

The city of Independence reported 26,859 total cases through Jan. 12, about 1,700 more than a week earlier, and 268 total deaths through Jan. 12 – including 13 in the previous 14 days.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 54.3% of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up four-tenths of a percentage point from last week. Fully vaccinated does not include the booster shots, which was at 33% last week

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 16.5% of those ages 5 to 11, 43.3% for those ages 12 to 17, 59.3% of those 18 to 64, and 83% of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 58.6% of the total population has been vaccinated, up half a point from last week. The statewide percentage is 54.6.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area was at 245 on Sunday, up from 190 two weeks earlier and continuing the general rise from 79 in mid-November.

Metrowide through Sunday, there had been 311,768 confirmed cases and 3,583 deaths over nine counties since the pandemic began, more than 25,000 additional cases and 88 additional deaths from last week's totals.