Independence School District reinstates mask mandate

Mike Genet

The Examiner

All Independence School District students and staff will be required to be masked as they return to school this week.

As COVID-19 cases in the district doubled last week, district administrators announced Friday they would temporarily reinstate a mask mandate starting Friday.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, ISD had 394 active cases on Friday, or 2.4 percent of the district population – up from 196 cases (1.2%) the previous Friday. The dashboard makes no distinction between staff and students.

The district had said before the start of school in January that any buildings with a 3% case percentage would have a two-week mask policy.

In a message posted Friday afternoon, ISD Superintendent Dale Herl said administrators see masks as the “best option” to maintain in-person learning, as the district has had “significant difficulty” funding substitutes for classrooms, as well as bus drivers.

“This discussion is not about whether masks are effective or not, and it's not about a discussion on how severe or contagious the omicron variant is,” Herl said in his message. “I know this is not what many hoped for, but with our cases increasing at the rate we are seeing, we need to do everything possible to ensure our students can attend school in person.”

The Grain Valley School District's early childhood center was scheduled to be open again Tuesday after it was closed a couple days due to staff absences. The district had told families last week that virtual classes might be necessary district-wide if staff absences remained high and sub-fill rates low, but ultimately classes remained in-person.

Independence is the second school district in eastern Jackson County, after Lee's Summit, to reinstate a mask mandate amid the omicron-fueled surge. The Jackson County Legislature is scheduled Tuesday morning to vote on a mask mandate for schools in the county, as recommended by County Executive Frank White Jr.

Metropolitan Community College, including the Blue River campus in Independence, is starting this semester with lecture-based classes at all of its branches held virtually until Feb. 7.