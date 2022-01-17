Police investigating shooting death of Independence man on Amtrak train

The Examiner staff

Lee's Summit police continue to investigate Friday evening's shooting aboard an Amtrak train that killed an Independence man.

Police say the victim, 30-year-old Richie T. Aaron, was shot shortly before 9:20 p.m. Friday, while the train was stopped in Lee's Summit, en route to Independence. The suspect, a fellow passenger, fled the scene immediately after the shooting, and police said the few passengers in that train car heard gunshots but did not realize a person had been shot.

Aaron was discovered after the train – the Missouri River Runner that makes a daily round trip across Missouri – left the Lee's Summit station, and Independence was the next available stopping point. Emergency responders were waiting at the Truman Depot on Pacific Avenue in Independence, but Aaron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information. Investigators interviewed other passengers Friday and have been checking nearby cameras in Lee's Summit to develop possible suspect information.

The River Runner had about 80 passengers total, police said, and most were taken by bus to the last scheduled stop at Union Station in Kansas City.