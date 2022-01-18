Community calendar for Jan. 19-20

The Examiner

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Tap dancing routines, warm ups and even occasional performances. Work on skills, intermediate to advanced. Instructor approval required for new participants. Month sessions $20 to $25.

Noon Yoga: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Take a break in the middle of your day to relax while toning and strengthening. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions are $15 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance, and relax. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress. Silver Sneakers members and daily drop-ins. Drop-ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop-ins are $3.50.

Barre Fusion: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, functional strength exercises and cardio training to create a fun total body workout. Month session are $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Month session are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Independence Civil War Study Group: 7 p.m., Perkins restaurant, 3939 S. Bolger Dr., Independence. Wayne Schnetzer will present a program about the celebration of two holidays (New Year’s Day and the anniversary of the battle of New Orleans) during January of 1862. For further information, call 816-252-4286.

THURSDAY

Audition for the City Theatre of Independence: Jan. 24 and 25. These auditions will be for the April 2022 presentation of “The Miracle Worker.” To audition, complete an application by visiting https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.187/bmy.664.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/CTI-AUDITION-FORM.pdf and emailing as directed on the form.

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting: 9:30 a.m., Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington, Independence. TOPS is open to the public and provides support to persons seeking to lose weight. Weighing in begins at 7:15 with a meeting called to order at 9:30 a.m. This group meets every Thursday morning. For further information, call Julie Briggs at 816 699-4120.

Silver Sneakers Classic: 10 to 10:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises. Designed to increase muscular strength, range of motion, and activities of daily living. A chair is available if needed. Silver Sneaker members and drop ins only. No sessions. Drop ins $3.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop ins are $6.00.

Native Plants at Noon-Virtual: Noon to 1 p.m. Every third Thursday, the Missouri Department of Conservation provides an online tour of the native landscape at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. Native landscape specialists will take you on a tour of plants of interest and will provide landscaping tips and tricks. This program is presented by the Department of Conservation in partnership with Deep Roots. Registration must be completed at https://deeproots.org/native-plants-at-noon/. This program is designed for adults.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Challenge yourself with every workout! See great results and get whole body benefits for this fast-paced program. Choose your method: high or low impact. Month sessions $21 to $24 or drop ins $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Yoga: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Beginner to experienced: come prepared to tone, strengthen, meditate and relax. Arrive at least 5 minutes early. Bring a yoga mat and water to class. Month sessions $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines, and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions $17 to $25 and drop ins are $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials: 7 to 8 p.m. Work at beginning level to learn the 18 movements of Tai Chi. Move up to intermediate and work on the Chen Tai Chi with emphasis on form correction to help learn the form on a deeper level. Month sessions $20 to $25 and drop ins $5.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail Museum: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is closed for the season and will reopen in the spring of 2022.

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St, Sibley. Fort Osage is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence, MO. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

Harry S Truman Office and Courtroom: Tours of the courthouse are provided by the Jackson County Historical Society. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

Harry S Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice but tours of the grounds are available. There is no need to make reservations for a tour of the grounds; simply go to the Truman home where tours start every 15 minutes, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Tours are free. Call 816-254-9929 for further information.

Jackson County parks: Trails for biking, hiking and walking are open. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region. For further information visit makeyourdayhere.com/213/Missouri-Town-1855.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave, Independence, 816-325-7575. This is a history museum, interpretive center and research library dedicated to telling the story of the pioneering trains, including the Oregon, Santa Fe and California trails. Independence was a key starting point for hundreds of thousands of pioneers who risked their livelihoods to start new lives in the West. The museum is south of the historic Independence Square, 3.3 miles north of I-70.The museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Group tours can be arranged by appointment, by contacting fbuhro@indepmo.org.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is closed until April. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. For further information, visit vailemansion.org/visit

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Community of Christ International Headquarters: The Auditorium is at 1001 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. Both buildings are closed until further notice. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.