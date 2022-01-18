Get 'Chills and Thrills' in MCPL's Winter Reading Challenge

The Examiner staff

The Mid-Continent Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge is on. This program challenges adults to read five books in two months (Jan. 15 to March 15). Those who complete five books will earn a commemorative coffee mug and the chance to win other free prizes, including the grand prize of a B&B Theatres Gold Card, good for admission to one film a day for a year.

The theme of this year’s challenge is “Chills and Thrills,” a nod to the horror genre, but any five books will count. In keeping with the horror theme, persons involved in the challenge will be able to attend the free “Chills and Thrills Film Series” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 16 to view a free movie. These free movies will be shown at the Grain Valley Marketplace 8, the Lee’s Summit 16 and the Liberty 12. All three theaters will screen “Poltergeist” on Feb. 23 and “The Birds” on March 16. Registration is required to attend these free screenings.

You can sign up to participate in the challenge by visiting mymcpl.org/WinterReading to read all the rules and details. That page will also provide information on virtual book clubs as well as suggestions of books to read during the challenge.