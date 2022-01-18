Independence able to cover staffing issues caused by COVID-19 outbreak so far

Mike Genet

The Examiner

Going into last weekend's snow event, the city of Independence put out a notice to residents it was down about 25 percent of its normal crew, so some streets might be delayed before they see a plow.

City Manager Zach Walker said the crews were able to weather that proverbial storm, but it's an example of how COVID-19 has affected municipal workers – in Independence and beyond. The city has had 30 new cases among staff members over the past two weeks, Walker said, and that doesn't count some people missing some days for precautionary exposure quarantines.

Walker said when he checked in over the weekend, “All available trucks ended up with someone to operate them. We were able to get enough people in.”

For snow events, the city usually brings in some employees from Power & Light and the Parks Department to supplement the usual Municipal Services crew. Enough staff members responded to the call to take on optional overtime that last weekend went smooth enough, Walker said.

“When you're putting out optional overtime, you're at the mercy of people's schedules and interests,” he said.

In its Nov. 10 report, the city Health Department noted that throughout the pandemic, there had been 170 confirmed cases among the city staff of more than 1,000. Nearly two-thirds of that total came from the police and fire departments.

In the Dec. 1 report, three weeks later, the total number was 171, but just two weeks after that, it had risen to 178, and by Dec. 29 it was 199. In the latest report Jan. 12, the number was 227.

“The virus hasn't discriminated by department or rank,” Walker said. “We're getting hammered like no other time.”

Still, police and fire have been able to keep minimal staffing across the board, and the police haven't been hit as hard as other departments this time. Officers in specialized police units have helped with regular patrol, though Walker said that's more a product of continued vacancies that preceded the current surge of cases. The Fire Department has altered some shifts and station assignment and added overtime to ensure minimal staffing.

Walker said some staff members have been working from home if it didn't affect customer service, and crews who work in the field have been arriving in staggered groups to hopefully ward off mass quarantines for exposure. He's also encouraged employees to mask up when in vehicles or common areas together.

“It's not a fail-proof system, but it helps,” he said.

A majority of city staff is vaccinated, and while the city hasn't required vaccinations, Walker said that for those hesitant or unsure, he can point to less severe breakthrough cases and more non-infections among the vaccinated employees – generally mirroring national trends.

“It could be worse,” Walker said of staffing issues, “and our staff our doing good job of taking precautions.”