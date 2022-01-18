Jackson County Legislature withdraws proposed mask mandate ordinance

The Examiner staff

A proposed Jackson County mask mandate ordinance will not be considered now.

County Executive Frank White and the Jackson County Health Department had recommended a mask mandate ordinance due to greatly increased COVID-19 transmission with the omicron variant and staffing issues in several metro area school districts.

The mandate, if passed, would have lasted until Feb. 3. After discussion, including a report from Ray Dlugolecki, acting director of the Health Department, one of the three legislators who sponsored it, Scott Burnett, moved to withdraw the ordinance, and several legislators concurred.

Dlugolecki acknowledged that cloth masks are the least effective mask against transmitting the virus, but they're “still more effective than doing nothing,” and masks in general are just part of the toolbox in dealing with the pandemic.

The Independence and Lee's Summit school districts recently decided on their own to temporarily reinstate a mask mandate, and the Kansas City City Council recently mandated masks for public schools in the city.