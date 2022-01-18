Eastern Jackson County COVID-19 testing sites

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

University Health (Formerly Truman Medical Center): Regular testing hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Testing is available at both sites – the Lakewood campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and the Hospital Hill site at 2211 Charlotte, Kansas City.

In order to be tested for COVID-19 at University Health, you must call 816-404-CARE (2273) to get an appointment. The appointment will allow you to arrive during a specific period of time. The call center (816-404-CARE) opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. each weekday. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge.

Jackson County Health Department: Call 816-404-6416 if you have any questions about your visit or need to reschedule. There is no cost for this testing. Testing will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a break for lunch between 11:50 and 12:40. Registration is required to make sure that not all persons seeking testing arrive at the same time.

• Wednesday, Jan. 19, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.), 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road, Lee’s Summit. Please register for testing by visiting https://jacohd.jotform.com/213476512190149 or calling 816-404-6416. Walk-ins accepted until 2:30 p.m. This clinic is scheduled to be a drive-thru. At this time, appoints are not required, but are recommended. However, if there are two or more people in your car who wish to be tested, you must have an appointment.

•Thursday, Jan 20, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.), 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road, Lee’s Summit. Please register for testing by visiting https://jacohd.jotform.com/213475657846166 or calling 816-404-6416. Walk-ins accepted until 2:30 p.m. This clinic is scheduled to be a drive-thru. At this time, appoints are not required, but are recommended. However, if there are two or more people in your car who wish to be tested, you must have an appointment.

• Friday, Jan 21, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.), 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road, Lee’s Summit. Please register for testing by visiting https://jacohd.jotform.com/213544172632148 or calling 816-404-6416. Walk-ins accepted until 2:30 p.m. This clinic is scheduled to be a drive-thru. At this time, appoints are not required, but are recommended. However, if there are two or more people in your car who wish to be tested, you must have an appointment.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: COVID testing 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Kauffman Stadium parking lot #1. No walk-ins. Advance registration is required. To register, visit https://dhss-covid-testing-kauffmanstadium.dragonflyphd.com/ or go to https://health.mo.gov/living/ and “free testing sites” for a QR code. You will need to bring with you the email confirming your appointment and your driver’s license or state ID.

Weekly COVID testing is regularly offered as follows. For further information, visit www.health.mo.gov/communitytest or call 417-362-6398. There is no requirement for an appointment or advance registration. You should bring a state ID if you have one. If you arrive before the testing event closes, you will be tested. In-person testing offered every week:

• Mondays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local 663, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Heavy Construction Laborers Local 663, 7820 Prospect, Kansas City.

• Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Teamsters Local 1955, 4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City.

NOTE: You can elect to order a home testing kit sent to you by visiting https://picturegenetics.com/covid19?c=MOPROMO. You can also read more about ordering a home testing kit at https://jacohd.org/event/kansas-city-covid-19-testing-clinic-6/

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also has a COVID hotline manned from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekdays. The number is 877-435-8411.

Other local testing resources: COVID testing is also available at local pharmacies including Hy-Vee Pharmacy, CVS, Walgreens and Crosetti’s Health & Wellness in Grain Valley.