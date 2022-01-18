Kylar Broadus' MLK Day message: 'We can speak love to each other, we can speak peace'

Mike Genet

The Examiner

Too often when he's among large crowds of people these days, Kylar Broadus says, he can sense feelings of hatred. For society to get past that, people must be more willing to open up and understand others.

“We are all closer than we pretend to be, and we need to embrace that closeness,” said Broadus, an attorney, former professor and a Black, transgender man who has advocated for civil rights of transgender people and other groups. The Fayette, Missouri, native served as the keynote speaker for Monday evening's Independence Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Broadus, 58, is on the board of the National Black Justice Coalition, founded the Trans People of Color Coalition in 2010 and has contributed to the work of many national LGBTQ rights organizations. In 2012, he testified in front of the United States Senate in support of the Employment Non-Discrimination Act.

More:Independence School District reinstates mask mandate

Too often, Broadus told those gathered at the Truman Memorial Building, “We don't see things that don't tend to impact us,” and as such, people should always try to look at the world through somebody else's lens.

“I think we have to open up and start understanding people,” he said.

Growing up in Fayette, and then attending Central Methodist University, Broadus recalled how his parents instilled a healthy respect for all people, even after they had grown up facing racism and discrimination. He recalled how his mother interacted at the grocery store with two gay professors who had recently moved into town, when others kept their distance.

“If my mother had felt any other way about gay people, how would I have been,” he said. “We have to love anybody unconditionally; for me, that doesn't mean I have to like everything they do.”

More:Blue Springs citizens air grievances over crime

While Martin Luther King's courage in his advocacy for civil rights has been obvious for generations, Broadus said King didn't get enough credit for his intelligence, in part because he was killed before he reached 40 years old.

“Think of how much he knew, how much he had to know to navigate the world, the best ways to protect himself,” Broadus said.

After being forced to leave a job at a financial institution due to gender transition, Broadus taught at Lincoln University in Jefferson City and had a private law practice in Columbia for nearly two decades. He now works in Washington, D.C.

Broadus said he considers himself an organizer, “because I do work to bring people together.”

“You can't work in just one movement, because they all connect; it all works together,” he said. “I'll always advocate for the rights of all people.”

Broadus encouraged people to take opportunities to get outside their comfort zones and meet people of different cultures and backgrounds, as we can often find a similar sense of family.

“I've never turned away an experience,” he said. “We can speak to each other without the same language. We can speak love to each other, we can speak peace to each other.”

Patience, he said, is a key to overcoming divisive feelings, and he recalled King's quote of having faith about moving forward: “You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”

“You don't know where you're going until you know where you've been,” Broadus said. “If we focus on building community – and if you're not helping build community, you're helping to destroy – then we all benefit.”

The Van Horn High School choir provided a couple of musical selections for the crowd. Christina Leakey, president/CEO of Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity, was honored with the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award. William Chrisman senior Joseph Casebolt won the annual John Olivarez Scholarship Essay contest.