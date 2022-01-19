City drops action on Kmart redevelopment

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence will step back for now from possible legal proceedings regarding the former Kmart building at Noland Road and Interstate 70. A developer has expressed interest in the site.

The City Council on Tuesday voted down an ordinance declaring the need to acquire the property “by negotiation, or, if necessary, by condemnation,” as some expressed concerns about property rights and communicating with the owner.

A prospective developer, Sunflower Development Group in Kansas City, has letters of intent from a couple of hotel groups, but it hasn't been able to contact the property owner.

Mayor Eileen Weir and Council Member Karen DeLuccie, who originally voted for an emergency ordinance on the same matter, voted against Tuesday's ordinance, joining Mike Huff, Mike Steinmeyer and Brice Stewart. John Perkins and Dan Hobart voted in favor.

The blighted property at 4023 S. Noland Road has been vacant since Kmart and Payless closed a few years ago. Officials say the owner, a real estate holding company tied to Nate Paul and based in Austin, Texas, has been non-responsive in recent years. Paul's various holding companies have several bankruptcies connected to them, and the FBI raided his home and office in Texas two years ago. Stewart said he learned from Jackson County that the Kmart property is also in bankruptcy.

“I don't know how we would start to untangle this,” he said, adding that eminent domain for commercial purposes isn’t allowed by state law.

The city would have sent a letter of 60-day notice of intent to the property owner. It’s aim, rather than actually buying the property, is to trigger the owner to improve or sell it. No response from that would trigger a blight study and possible court action. No such letter has been sent.

DeLuccie said she initially supported the ordinance because it would help secure the property, and the council could later consider eminent domain. She said Tuesday's vote could have led to jumping ahead to eminent domain without further council consideration.

“I simply want the owner to be safe and healthy and proper” with the property, DeLuccie said, adding that the owner responded to the city 2016 through 2019 but not the last two years, and the city has spent about $8,000 fixing damage at the building.

“I believe a registered letter saying we are not going to do this again, we will in fact do eminent domain, here's our paper, call us, would be more appropriate,” she said.

City staff said they and Sunflower have not received any response in recent years, and Gerry Winship of the Noland Road Community Improvement District has said he only had one successful contact out of many attempts the past couple years.

Weir said later her change in vote happened because “it became unclear to me if we had exhausted all means contacting the owner."

“I thought it best to take a step back at this time,” she said.

During the meeting, Weir did not address a recent $5,000 contribution to her campaign committee from Mark Moberly of Sunflower, listed in her latest campaign filing with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Colleen Huff, a candidate running for mayor against Weir in next month’s primary election, referenced the contribution without mentioning Weir and said the recipient should recuse themselves from voting.

“Who is going to benefit from this,” Huff said. “I don't believe this property is worthy of condemnation. It's not right to take someone's property.”

After the meeting, Weir said Moberly is a personal friend, like several others she's connected with over the years who could make investments that benefit Independence.

“I've spent a lot of time developing these friendships. They're excited about the direction our city is going,” Weir said.

While businesses aren't permitted to make campaign contributions, individuals can, Weir pointed out, and the city is not under contract with Sunflower, which would prevent a contribution from Moberly. The company has expressed interested in redeveloping the area, she acknowledged, “but we're not negotiating with them.”

Perkins said this would be a similar process to how the city acquired the former Comprehensive Mental Health building in Englewood for future development.

Steinmeyer said the proposed action could give the city a reputation of not protecting property rights, which could damage the local economy.

While it might seem like a good idea for redevelopment, he said, “I just don't want the reputation.”