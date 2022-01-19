No movement on proposal to remove solar farm

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Independence City Council has tabled action to remove the solar panels on the old Rockwood Golf Course.

The resolution the council took up Tuesday calls for removing the solar panels by the end of 2025 and declaring the entire 90-plus acres as green space and part of the city parks system. The council voted to send that the Public Utilities Advisory Board and the parks department for their input.

Mayor Eileen Weir and Council Members John Perkins, Dan Hobart and Karen DeLuccie voted to postpone action. Council Members Mike Huff and Mike Steinmeyer, who proposed the resolution, and Brice Stewart voted against that action.

The Rockwood land is near Nowlin Middle School on Hardy Avenue in western Independence. The golf course had been closed for several years when the city bought it in 2017.

By the end of 2025, the city could buy the panels from MC Power and its financial backer, Gardner Capital, after a third-party appraisal.

That option is part of the contract drawn up when the city bought the land. MC Power paid a half-million dollars up front for a 30-year lease to build the solar farm, and the city is obligated to buy all power produced from the solar panels at a fixed price. Ratepayers are able to voluntarily subscribe for solar power, but the Rockwood farm has not been fully subscribed. Huff on Tuesday questioned if those ratepayers have been properly billed.

DeLuccie said the resolution doesn't specify how much it might cost to terminate the lease with MC Power, buy and move the panels, or to maintain the land afterward. She didn't vote for the 2017 deal to purchase Rockwood, leading to the solar farm the next year.

“We are making decisions without knowing anything about the money,” she said. “Don't say yes today because it's going to be even worse than what we've done.”

Huff said removing the panels is financially feasible but offered no cost estimates Tuesday.

As part of the resolution, the city would “cease negotiating on housing” at Rockwood, though Weir and Hobart told The Examiner while there have been some discussions about a possible development, no negotiations have taken place. Hobart also told The Examiner he also would oppose putting a low-income, high-density development in the middle of an established neighborhood.