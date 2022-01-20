Independence incumbent Mayor Eileen Weir leads field in fundraising

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Seeking her third term as Independence mayor, Eileen Weir has raised and spent more than the combined totals from her challengers in a crowded primary field.

Six candidates are on the ballot for the Feb. 8 primary election. The top two finishers will be on the ballot for the April 5 general election. The latest campaign filings with the Missouri Ethics Commission cover contributions and expenses through the end of 2021.

Weir's campaign had more than $39,000 on hand at the beginning of 2021, and she has taken in $66,595 since then, including contributions from numerous union committees, and her committee has spent $43,948.90.

Her challengers include current State Representative Rory Rowland, Holmes Osborne, Colleen Huff, Council Member Brice Stewart and Kenneth Love.

Eileen Weir

Since the beginning of 2021, top contributors for included (residence listed if not Independence, entire campaign contribution totals if available):

• $5,000: CHIPP (Carpenters Help in the Political Process) Political Account, St. Louis ($21,000 total); Michael Ketchmark, Leawood, Kan.; Mark Moberly, Kansas City.

• $2,500: Rosana Biondo, Kansas City; Pipe Fitters Local 533 Volunteer Political Fund ($4,750).

• $2,000: Mary McNamara, Kansas City; Heavy Constructors Association PAC.

• $1,500: John and Marny Sherman, Kansas City (Royals owner).

• $1,250: Jack Cardwell ($1,950); Greater KC Building & Construction Trades Council ($4,000); Brian and Courtney Johanning ($2,750).

• $1,000: Phil Scaglia (for a total of $1,750); International Association of Fire Firefighters Local 781 Legislative PAC (Independence firefighters), $8,500; Dennis Waits ($6,250); Marty Kerr ($2,050); International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 124 Voluntary Political Fund ($5,200); Allen Lefko, Shawnee Mission, Kan. ($3,000); Scott Adams, Leawood, Kan.; Curtis Thomas ($2,000); KC Biz PAC Greater Kansas City Chamber ($2,000).

• $750: Commerce Bancshares Inc. PAC.

• $550: Greater KC AFL-CIO ($1,050).

• $500: Patrick Wilson, Alexandria, Va.; Brad Speaks (for a total of $3,300); Marty Seaton, Kansas City ($700); James and Melanie Rine, Leawood, Kansas; John Wempe, Kansas City; Julie Andrews, Waukee, Iowa; Richard Simms, Kansas City; Gene and Rhona Moyer, Kansas City ($1,750); Quentin and Chelsea Templeton; Mark Allen, Kansas City; Suzanne Dimmel, Kansas City; John Bowen, Leawood, Kan.; Pete Browne, Kansas City ($1,500); Daniel Gabriel, Overland Park, Kan.; Steven Silverstein, Lake Winnebago ($1,500); POL PAC; Theodore Barnes; Dan Gerson, Kansas City; Operative Plasterers & Cement Mason No. 518 PAC ($1,450); Roofers Local 20 ($2,750); Greater KC Chapter Missouri Restaurant Association; Construction & General Laborers Local 264 ($1,500); Leland Shurin, Kansas City; McGown Gordon PAC; Keith and Catherine Scott ($850); David Frantze; Neal Sharma, Overland Park, Kan.; Kansas City Southern Employee PAC; Steve McDowell, Kansas City ($700); Lisa Ginter, Lee's Summit; Great Outdoors PAC

Rory Rowland

Rowland had more than $21,000 on hand April 1 last year. Since then, he has taken in $6,735 and spent $4,787.53.

• $1,000: James Heckman, Kansas City; Gary Jones.

• $750: MBA Truman Region PAC.

• $500: Missouri Hospital Association PAC for Health.

• $350: Bob and Marilyn Rowland, Kansas City,

• $250: POL PAC; Pat Campbell; Peter and Karen Muelleman; Scott Roberson; Tom and Maggie Lesnak (director of Independence Chamber of Commerce).

Holmes Osborne

Osborne's campaign has taken in $3,144.77 and spent $1,438.33

Top contributors include:

• $500: Scott Adams, Lee's Summit; Fred Hefer, Olathe, Kan.

• $400: Kale Stubblefield, Plano, Texas.

• $300: Trent Skaggs, Gladstone.

Colleen Huff

Huff has taken in $4,395 and spent $2,341.46.

Top contributors include:

• $1,102: James Barnes, Kansas City.

• $1,000: David Richards, Blue Springs.

• $500: Paula Kraskow, Wesley Chapel, Fla.; Tanna Roper, Alachua, Fla.; Trina Berry, Ocala, Fla.

Brice Stewart

Stewart had $60.25 on hand to start 2021, took in $25, loaned his campaign $7,500 and has spent $2,218.80.

Kenneth Love

Love has contributed all his campaign's $2,092.86 and spent $1,060.20.