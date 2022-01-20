University Health holding its own amid surge

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The omicron-fueled surge of COVOD-19 has made staffing and capacity “a little tight” at University Health, president/CEO Charlie Shields said, but both campuses of the county's safety-net hospital have been able to keep up with patients.

“We're able to keep our beds staffed,” Shields said. In addition, “We have not shut our doors to transfer patients.”

University Health, formerly known as Truman Medical Center, is Jackson County's safety-net hospital, including many patients from Eastern Jackson County.

On Tuesday, the hospital reported 132 patients with COVID-19 at its two locations – 107 at the Hospital Hill campus and 25 at the Lakewood campus. The high through the pandemic has been 145, and Shields said the hospital has been around that range for several weeks. While not all positive patients are in the hospital due chiefly to COVID – the hospital tests every patient coming in – more than half have COVID as the primary cause.

“If we go back to the height about a year ago in January, and then again in July, the numbers were in the high 60s, and we're now double what those have been,” Shields said. “You've got a highly (contagious) strain, and people tend to not get as sick with omicron, but because you have so many people getting infected, there's more people needing to be hospitalized.”

University Health had about 200 staff members out for illness on Tuesday, up from 150 the Thursday before that, Shields said, with a high point of 215 absences. But with a combined staff of about 5,000, that has been manageable.

“It's a big number,” Shields said of the absences, “but we're able to keep up.”

The hospital has postponed some elective surgeries that require inpatient care, but not too many, Shields said, and that's decided case by case.

University Health was the first hospital system in the area to enact a vaccine mandate, and ultimately just 30 staff members left because of it, Shields said, with replacements soon hired. Without that mandate, he said, the current surge could have decimated staffing and severely strained bed capacity.

“It didn't create a staffing crisis then; it prevented staffing crisis now,” Shields said of the vaccine mandate. “Our staff has been working hard, and they've been doing this for a long time, but they're resilient and keep working.”

“If you're sick you need to come in,” Shields said of patients, COVID-19 or otherwise. “We saw earlier on in COVID people were delaying care; that sometimes had catastrophic results.”

Shields said the $32 million the hospital received from the county in federal CARES Act funds early in the pandemic definitely helped save lives – through community protection, treating ill patients and education. University Health built additional isolation rooms at both campuses, bought two mobile units to help distribute vaccines and bought additional ventilators and medical and testing equipment.

Since the hospital started COVID-19 testing in late April 2020, spokesperson Keith King said, more than 191,000 tests had been given through last week, an average of 300 per day, though the hospital has not been testing outside the buildings every day.

“We wouldn't have been able to care for as many patients as we have without the county's financial support,” Shields said.