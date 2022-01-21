Independence keeps state of emergency

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The city of Independence remains under a COVID-related state of emergency, even after Gov. Mike Parson allowed Missouri's state of emergency to expire at the end of 2021.

Although a City Council majority voted this week against a resolution lifting the state of emergency, under the City Charter only the mayor has the power to declare or end a state of emergency.

As it stands now, the city's state of emergency does include any public health orders such as a mask mandate, Mayor Eileen Weir told The Examiner the most important aspect remaining with the state of emergency is that it allows the city to quickly get funds for pandemic-related expenses.

“We're able to access certain resources like grants, that don't have to go through council approval,” Weir said. “It's only for things that are related to the stated state of emergency. We can't do DUI checkpoint grants. It's not like we're relinquishing funding without the state of emergency, but it's expediting with it.”

Weir said Health Director Christina Heinen and Fire Chief Doug Short are checking every day to find things the city needs, and the Health Department is writing for grants “left and right.”

“When tests or vaccinations or PPE becomes available, it allows our emergency (operations) people to just go get what we need, and time is of the essence. It affects absolutely nobody that we're under state of emergency.”

Council Members Mike Huff and Mike Steinmeyer had introduced the resolution in December, and it was postponed until the governor made a final decision regarding Missouri's state of emergency. The original version included language that future states of emergency would require a super-majority council vote, but that was removed after some council members said it directly violated the charter.

Weir and Council Members John Perkins, Karen DeLuccie and Dan Hobart voted this week against the resolution. Huff, Steinmeyer and Brice Stewart voted in favor.

In December, Short provided an example to the City Council of state of emergency benefits. The city had been offered $25,000 by the Mid-American Regional Council to provide a large batch of testing. Normally, such an offer would require the normal council approval – possibly waiting two or three weeks.

“We felt it important to go ahead and accept it and do testing before Christmas,” Short explained.

The city already has felt some effect from the governor lifting Missouri's state of emergency. It had included waivers that allowed retired medical personnel, those with Kansas licenses, EMTs and veterinarians to help with testing and vaccine clinics. With those waivers gone about half of Independence's volunteer force for couldn't help at clinics with giving tests and vaccines.

Steinmeyer told the council he believed the city had remained under the state of emergency to maintain access to funds and stay in lockstep with the state.

“I don't recall a discussion that we have to be in lockstep with the state,” Weir said. “We were not in lockstep with the state when the emergency was declared.”

Steinmeyer said he wasn't challenging the mayor's authority, but wanted to make sure the council would have some involvement with states of emergency and be able to better answer to their constituents.