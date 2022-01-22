Jackson County Historical Society takes advantage of new storage space

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jackson County Historical Society's various collections of artifacts and archival materials often come from donations. But over the course of the pandemic, that has no longer been possible.

The non-profit organization's various storage locations had been tapped out.

“A lot of people would want to give us donations, and we had no place to put them,” said Danielle Hall, the JCHS archives and education director. “Every nook and cranny was filled.”

Thanks to a significant monetary gift from a former board president, the late Virginia Jennings Nadeau, that problem has been rectified.

The gift allowed the Historical Society to obtain a spot in one of the myriad caves of businesses and storage places in Jackson County. Many boxes and file cabinets of materials have been moved there this month, and the group has bought some shelving with plans for obtain more.

“While she was here, her big thing was making sure Jackson County archives stayed in Jackson County,” Hall of said Nadeau, and her donation allowed that to continue, rather than possibly move some materials to Jefferson City for safekeeping.

When her donation came in, Hall advocated using it for storage, and a cave spot opened up, the Historical Society’s Board of Directors heartily approved the idea.

“My first big priority when I arrived here was upgrading the storage. We will keep some stuff at the courthouse and at the jail, but about 85 percent of the collections will be here,” Hall while showing the new space.

The Historical Society has offices and some storage in the historic Truman Courthouse on the Independence Square, and it stored some material at the nearby 1859 Jail, where it maintains a back room for rotating exhibits.

A former funeral home in Kansas City a few blocks south of Crown Center had also served for some storage, including the dozens of boxes of the Wilborn photo collection – 300,000 photographs and images that JCHS staff has only started to digitize. Those boxes are now in the cave storage spot, and the climate-controlled environment eliminates many deterioration risks for all the various collections.

“It ensures its safety; it is the ideal space,” Hall said. “Our purpose is to preserve and keep up with history.”