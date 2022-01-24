Governor stresses long-term economic growth

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri is well-positioned to grow its economy well into the future, Gov. Mike Parson says, and the latest round of federal stimulus dollars sent to the state must be spent wisely toward that end.

Whether or not one agrees with the federal legislation that gives the state about $9 billion to spend, Parson told a joint Chamber of Commerce luncheon crowd Monday in Blue Springs, “that train has already left the station.”

“It's our job to make sure we spend it, and be efficient in how we invest,” Parson said to representatives of chambers from around Jackson County. “We've got to make sure we use this money wisely.”

The governor said he's looking for projects and investments that will be beneficial for years and decades down the road. Touching on several points from his state of the state address last week, Parson highlighted some of his budget priorities for 2022 and where he hopes stimulus dollars can be spent.

As usual since he took office nearly four years ago, he stressed the importance of workforce development and infrastructure.

“As I said then, if you can get those things right, everything from those two things makes our state better,” Parson said.

That includes continued or increased funding for:

• The Fast Track grant program, which helps adults pursue a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need.

• Career centers and higher education capital improvements.

• Teacher base pay, proposed from $25,000 to $38,000, which ideally would help with the five-year retention that's at the bottom nationally. “We've got to do a better job; you're talking about a tremendous amount of responsibility with our kids,” Parson said.

• Roads and bridges, water treatment facilities and high-speed broadband. “If you're going to be competitive in today's world, you've got to have access to the internet, and you've got to have high-speed access,” he said.

While unemployment has dropped greatly across the state since the beginning of the pandemic – about 21,000 drawing benefits, he claimed – the number is still outpaced by 119,000 job openings, which shows not only the importance of training the skilled workforce but keeping it, Parson said.

“If you've got good employees, you'd better find a way to keep them, because somebody else is looking for them, too,” he said.”

Touting rankings one aide said were culled from various publications and studies, Parson said Missouri ranks first among states in on-the-job training and is in the top 10 in various rankings for business affordability and growth, places to retire and housing affordability.

The governor called on chamber members to share such rankings and tout their cities' lifestyle in possibly attracting businesses.

“Try to spread that news. When they come to your towns, they want to know what it's like to live there,” he said. “Every one of you should be selling that.”