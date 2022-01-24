Health officials urge public action on COVID

By The Examiner staff

New COVID-19 cases in the area possibly appeared to be leveling off some from last week, after they rocketed to pandemic highs for a couple of weeks and caused area health officials to renew pleas to the community for facemasks in public, social distancing and get vaccinations against COVID-19.

According to the Jackson County Health Department's dashboard, the case rate Monday in Eastern Jackson County – the county outside of Kansas City and Independence – reached 1,294 per 100,000 in population over seven days, up from 1,227 last week and 555 the previous three weeks ago. Two months ago, the number was 150.

That metric is one of two the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses for community transmission – 100 or more is high. The CDC's number for all of Jackson County stood Monday at 1,726, down slightly from 2,004 and 2,200 the last weeks. The statewide figure is 1,461, up from 1,319 last week.

With the high number of cases, the Missouri Hospital Association on Monday urged people to use emergency rooms for emergencies and not go there for COVID testing. It said most hospital emergency rooms are crowded and adding to their burdens with non-emergency issues can compromise care for others.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 502 on Monday, up from 476 and 363 the previous two weeks.

Through Monday the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage for EJC stood at 35.5% after rising from 17.6% to 35.6% over the course of two weeks.

The CDC number for Jackson County as a whole also dropped to 33.8% from 37.2% last week.

The city of Independence also reported its rolling seven-day average on Jan. 12 at 41.9%, up from 34.5 the previous week.

The CDC’s other metric for high transmission in a community is 10 percent positivity or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.” Below 5 percent is “low.”

Testing percentages don't take into account home tests.

The county Health Department's listed more than 2,500 additional cases and 14 deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 58,570 cases and 651 deaths through Monday.

The city of Independence reported 26,859 total cases through Jan. 12, about 1,700 more than a week earlier, and 268 total deaths through Jan. 12 – including 13 in the previous 14 days.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 54.3% of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of last week, with no update yet as of Monday morning. Fully vaccinated does not include the booster shots, which was at 33% a couple weeks ago.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 16.5% of those ages 5 to 11, 43.3% for those ages 12 to 17, 59.3% of those 18 to 64, and 83% of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 58.6% of the total population has been vaccinated, up half a point from last week. The statewide percentage is 54.6.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area was at 233 through Saturday, down from 270 last week after a general rise from 79 in mid-November.

Metrowide through Sunday, there had been 343,131 confirmed cases and 3,692 deaths over nine counties since the pandemic began, more than 31,000 additional cases and 109 additional deaths from last week's totals.