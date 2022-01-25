Council wants more information on lawsuits

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

When the city of Independence received a settlement offer in a defamation case that included relinquishing at the shuttered Blue Valley power plant, it didn't take long for council members to unanimously reject the offer, calling it “unbelievable” and “absurd.”

But some council members say they want to learn more about how the case reached that point, and more about future cases that involve the city. The council last week approved a resolution “allowing the release of pertinent information to the City Council for settlement of pending litigation.”

Council Member Karen DeLuccie, former Council Member Scott Roberson and the city are defendants in the defamation case filed in 2020 by investor Joe Campbell.

Council Members Mike Steinmeyer and Mike Huff proposed the resolution, and Steinmeyer said he originally made it with regard to the defamation case but said it would be good to have it in place for future councils.

Steinmeyer, Huff and Council Member Brice Stewart voted for the resolution, while Council Members John Perkins and Dan Hobart voted against it. DeLuccie and Mayor Eileen Weir, who has given a deposition in the case, abstained.

Weir, through her attorney, requested weeks after she testified that her deposition be sealed. A judge granted that request earlier this month, though The Kansas City Star has filed an objection to keeping her deposition sealed.

City Counselor Jeremy Cover said the resolution could give council members access to such a sealed record, as the city is a party in the suit, but records could not be made public.

Steinmeyer said he's asked Cover many questions about the case but couldn't receive many answers because of some sealed records.

“We were being asked to make a decision on a settlement that was huge, with very little information to go on,” he said. “We were just relying on two attorneys to give us advice.”

“Everybody agrees it was ludicrous; it's how we got to that place, what was involved. All we're trying to do is give elected officials a chance to ask questions and get facts.”

Besides Weir and Campbell, only City Manager Zach Walker has been asked to give a deposition, though that has not happened yet. DeLuccie and Roberson have not been asked to give depositions.

A portion of Campbell’s deposition – 27 pages out of 180 – has been made public, but Campbell as of last week had not finished giving his deposition. Campbell has filed to have his deposition suppressed from the public record because it wasn't complete.

Campbell sued the city, DeLuccie and Roberson for defamation over comments the officials made in a March 2020 news story about offers to repurpose Blue Valley. Campbell’s firm Titan Fish, based in Johnson County, Kansas, had responded to a city request for ideas for the plant.

DeLuccie and Roberson said they didn't think the city should consider a proposal involving that firm and lobbyist Steven Tilley given their ties to a different city project that was part of a reported FBI investigation into other Independence projects.

In late 2017, Campbell sold the city the old Rockwood Golf Club land used for a solar farm, just a couple months after buying the land for significantly less.

In his lawsuit, filed in July 2020, Campbell claims he and his company “have been injured in reputation and good standing in the community,” and that his firm had a “probably future business relationship with the city” on repurposing the plant. He asked for judgments of at least $25,000.

The settlement offer rejected this month included 10-year property tax abatement but listed no specific dollar amounts.

Before the pandemic, the city had solicited ideas on repurposing the Blue Valley site. Campbell's investment firm responded with a proposed partnership with a California-based firm that makes biofuels. Tilley, whose firm lobbies for the city and at the time lobbied for Titan Fish, had been listed with the proposal, but soon after that was submitted Tilley said his firm ended ties with Titan Fish “to eliminate any conflict of interest.”

After the pandemic hit, the city never moved on any idea or considered contracts to repurpose Blue Valley. Instead, the city could use to site to add power generation capacity and take advantage of the plant’s transmission infrastructure.

Stewart said he believes Campbell learned something through depositions that made him think they could simply request a power plant in a settlement, “which is insane.”

“I want to know what that is,” Stewart said.

In his deposition, Campbell says he was never a subject of that FBI investigation but is a witness. Campbell said he was a consultant with a company that received the city contract to tear down the Missouri City power plant. He also said he sold the city Rockwood for less than the appraised value, even if he did make a profit.

No charges have been filed against any person stemming from the investigation, which started in 2019.