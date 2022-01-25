No charges in eviction deputy shooting case

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

County prosecutors will not file charges against Jackson County court deputies who shot and wounded a Blue Springs man last year after the man pointed an air rifle at the deputies.

The deputies were delivering an eviction notice to a tenant, identified in a November letter from the prosecutor's office as Donald Smith, then 38, when Smith was shot Jan. 8, 2021. The deputies believed they had to defend themselves against a deadly weapon, and Smith admitted his intention to draw fire, Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker wrote, explaining why the case did not justify criminal charges.

The court deputies, or process servers, work with the county courts and deliver eviction notices to tenants after a judgment. The Blue Springs Police Department investigated the shooting.

The prosecutor's office has a use of force committee, chaired by Baker, that reviews cases involving a law enforcement or commissioned security officer in which civilians are killed or injured. That review happens after a law-enforcement agency investigates, and Baker writes a letter, detailing her office's conclusion, that gets sent to law enforcement chiefs.

The shooting happened as the court deputies served Smith with an eviction notice after the homeowners said Smith was five months behind on his rent. The homeowners, who had known Smith for more than five years, told deputies Smith could be dangerous but they believed he would go peacefully, Baker wrote in the letter.

When asked by deputies, Smith said there were no guns in the house, and the meeting appeared calm at first as deputies stepped inside. Smith then reached behind a bookcase, ignoring requests to show his hands, pulled out a “long gun” and raised the barrel toward a deputy, Baker wrote. The deputy gave commands, fired once, and tripped over some Christmas lights and fell backward.

The other deputy saw the first one fall backward and thought he had been shot and then fired his weapon. The deputies then gave first aid, as Smith said, “not to worry about it” and to let him die because he meant to do it.

Investigators recovered spent handgun rounds in a wall of the home, and at the hospital surgeons recovered two bullets from Smith's body.

Baker wrote that two paramedics who treated Smith and took him to the hospital told police that Smith said several times, “I want them all to shoot me.” Later, Smith told police that he intentionally had a toy gun because he knew he couldn't hurt the deputies but it would draw their fire.

He also told police, “I wanted to them to kill me,” that the deputies were “good guys,” that “I felt bad for doing that to them,” and that “They did nothing wrong,” according to the letter.

The rifle did not contain any BBs or pellets, Baker wrote, and did not have any bright-colored or plastic tip markings to indicate it “was not a gunpowder-based platform.”