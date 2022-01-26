Challenger Fears leads Independence council race fundraising

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Challenger Jared Fears has taken in and spent the most among five candidates vying for the two at-large seats Independence City Council, according to the most recent campaign finance reports.

The primary election is Feb. 8, and the top four vote recipients will advance to the April 5 general election. The latest campaign filings with the Missouri Ethics Commission cover contributions and expenses through the end of 2021.

Incumbents Karen DeLuccie and Mike Huff are among the five candidates on the ballot, along with Fears, Bill Preston and former Council Member Marcie Gragg.

Jared Fears

Fears has served on the city's Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee, and his wife Denise is the president of the Independence Board of Education. His campaign had raised $16,324.96 and spent $7,478.51 through 2021. Top contributors include:

$1,000: Dwight and Doris Heath; Brad Speaks; Jay and Cherry Newcom, Broomfield, Conn.

$700: Margaret McDowell.

$500: Marvin and Milda Lewis; Melva Darling, Boerne, Texas; Mary Scott-Pratt, Lee's Summit; Dee Pack, Prairie Village, Kan.

$316: Lee Williams.

$250: Robert and Diane Kyser; Adam Kliethermes; Scott and Carol Roberson; Candace Roberts; Ron and Lana Seaver; Linda Fenn; Kathleen McGuire, Santa Barbara, Calif.; Evan Manuel, Blue Springs; Jerry Nieft, Blue Springs; Larry Cleveland, Lee's Summit

Karen DeLuccie

DeLuccie's campaign had $172 on hand in April 2021, and she has raised $12,766 and spent $2,269.32. Top contributors include:

• $1,500: Gerald Hansen, Blue Springs; Jodi Ward, Liberty; Jill Hill, Kansas City.

• $500: International Association of Fire Fighters Local 781 PAC (Independence firefighters); Michael Manners; Bob Buckley.

• $499: Edmond McElligott.

• $250: Pat Campbell; Debra Craig, Blue Springs; Gina Graham, Lake Tapawingo; John Dennis; Ron Hagaman; Julie Ragsdale; Scott Roberson

• $200: Kathy Thompson; John Hager, Kansas City; Gloria Smith; Rick Adams, Trimble, Mo.; Joanne Bolger; Craig Bolger; Jack Cardwell; Chris Rohrs.

Mike Huff

Huff's campaign had $505 on hand in April 2021, and he has raised $6,000 and spent $4,858.90.

Besides $250 of his own money, top contributors include:

• $1,000: International Association of Fire Fighters Local 781 PAC; James Ruhlman; John Buckley.

• $500: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 124 Voluntary Political Fund; Dave Walsh.

• $400: James Pollard.

• $300: Bradford Davis.

• $250: David Huff.

Bill Preston

Preston, a member of the city's Planning Commission, has raised $5,180 and spent $158.89. If elected, he would be first Black person elected to the City Council.

Top contributors include:

• $1,000: James Gamble; Joe Gall.

• $500: Doris Tousley; Michael McGraw, Lee's Summit; Red Equipment LLC; Barbara Martin.

• $330: Ron Finke.

• $300: Scott Roberson.

• $250: Dennis Haines.

Marcie Gragg

Gragg's campaign has taken in $2,770.90 – about half of it self-funded, with no other contributions greater than $195 – and has spent $242.07.