Valentine hearts again brighten city streets

By The Examiner staff

People still have a couple of weeks to buy personalized hearts to be mounted on Independence street poles in February.

It is the fourth year the WestiND Connection, Englewood Station Arts District and the Independence Square Association have organized the HeART 2 HeART Connection fundraiser. The wooden hearts, 24 inches tall and across, will be mounted on poles from Englewood to the Square – from Truman Road along Winner Road through Englewood and on Lexington Street to the Square.

HeARTs can be purchased online at: www.westindconnection.com or www.indepsquare.com. Through Monday they are $35, and Feb. 1-7 they are $50. The deadline to purchase is Feb. 7, and organizers plan to mount all HeARTs by Feb. 14. The objects will be retained and can be reused the following year. Proceeds benefit the Englewood Arts Center as well as the three sponsor organizations.

“HeART 2 HeART Connection is a way for people to share a message of love, hope or remembrance that creates good vibes and inspires pride in western Independence,” Tammy Parsons, co-founder of WestiND Connection and Englewood Station Arts District business owner, said in a release.