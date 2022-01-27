Grain Valley asking for bonds for police facility

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The city of Grain Valley will ask voters in April to approve a $14 million bond issue for a new police building.

Where that building would go is to be determined, but it would likely be in the central part of the city.

The Board of Aldermen unanimously voted earlier this month to put the bond issue on the April 5 ballot, following a citizen study group recommendation from its work over the last three months of 2021.

The city needs a new police building now, the group wrote, because the current facility is well beyond capacity and a new facility would help the police department to grow and to retain and recruit officers. The group recommended the city plan for a $14 million budget to cover design, construction, furnishings and equipment.

The Police Department occupies half of the City Hall building at 711 Main Street constructed in 2001 – about 8,000 square feet worth – but ideally needs about 22,000 square feet for its functions. The police staff has more than doubled in size, for one, and the city's population has similarly grown since then.

The study group did not recommend a location, just that it be in a central area of the city and – to reduce costs – on city-owned property. The current community campus fits that bill, and the preliminary plan calls for using the land next to the pavilion, east of the Community Center and pool behind City Hall. The Butterfly Trail area between U.S. 40 and R.D. Mize Road is another option.

While right now not all agree on a location, Mayor Chuck Johnston said the board agrees a new police building is needed given the severe overcrowding.

“That's the consensus,” he said. “We're completely out of space at the current City Hall.”

Johnston acknowledged both locations have pros and cons.

“I think the police department themselves would have better access on the existing property, but it could go either place,” he said.

The seven-member study group – all residents or business owners from around the city – held six group meetings and an open house October through December 2021, including visits to three other modern police facilities in the metro area and a town hall.

City Administrator Ken Murphy said the city has the bond capacity to fund such a project without any tax increase. If a new police building is built, City Hall would then be renovated to accommodate the rest of city staff for at least several more years. Specifics on that also would be decided later.

Johnston said the board appreciated and was pleased with the study group's effort.

“Everybody I've spoken with has been pretty happy about it,” he said. “They put a lot of time and thought into it, came to a very good conclusion.”

Voters in 2020 turned down a combined $38 million in two bond issues for a new community campus on the former Sni-A-Bar Farm land in the south side of the city. That would have included a new police headquarters.