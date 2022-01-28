Independence mayoral candidates discuss proposed ethics reforms

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

One candidate for mayor of Independence is pushing for a series of ethics reforms. The other five candidates, when contacted by The Examiner, gave vary degrees of support for parts of Rory Rowland's proposal, though some wondered if it might require a City Charter change requiring voter approval.

The six candidates are on the Feb. 8 primary ballot, and the top two vote-getters advance to the general election in April.

Rowland's plan, which he released last week and mentioned during Thursday's candidates forum, has four proposals:

• Adopt a code of ethics that applies to the council.

• Adopt a $1,000 limit on campaign contributions

• Restrict companies and developers who have contracts with the city from contributing to campaigns of elected officials.

• Adopt a two-term limit for mayor – a total of eight years.

Rowland, who has served seven years as a state representative, said he came up with the idea by listening to voters while going door to door.

“They were tired of corruption, tired of investigations, tired of mismanagement,” he said, adding that some citizens repeated a phrase he heard while campaigning for state office, that they “don't want candidates that embarrass us.”

Rowland referred to decisions on some city projects during Mayor Eileen Weir's two terms that have triggered a reported federal investigation. No charges have been announced from an investigation that now stretches back more than two years.

Weir pointed out that the City Charter already has an extensive article on “code of conduct,” which details interactions or connections council members should disclose or avoid, and also has an ethics commission of citizens that occasionally gets asked to weigh in on complaints.

“I've been in favor of a charter review for a long time,” said Weir, who seeks a third term as mayor. “Maybe that section would be reviewed, but I think that section is pretty good.”

Weir said she sees term limits as a charter matter, and the charter makes no mention of term limits and simply says there shall be a council and spells out how long terms shall be.

“The voters will decide when they want to turn people out,” she said. “If we want to do a charter review and see if the citizens want (term limits), then I'm all for a charter review.”

Regarding campaign finances, Weir said there has been much discussion at the state level, and the Kansas City council put its own limits in place, “but many candidates also have PACs (political action committees), and how would that impact the PAC. I think we have enough restrictions at state level. If individuals want to make determinations for themselves, they can.”

According to campaign finance reports filed in January with the Missouri Ethics Commission, Weir's campaign had raised and spent more than the other mayoral candidates combined, with more than $66,000 taken in and $43,000 spent in 2021.

Rowland acknowledged that some changes “possibly” might need a charter change, but he said each point could be enacted by ordinance, and a code of ethics would “go above and beyond” the charter article on conduct.

Candidate Brice Stewart, a council member, said he would agree with restricting contributions from those doing business with the city – “That opens up a can for worms,” he said – and perhaps limiting the amount. But as one who has largely self-funded his campaigns, “I wouldn't want to be hamstrung in limiting myself.”

Separately, regarding campaign finances, Stewart said Rowland didn't start from a clean slate, as his campaign committee had funds remaining from his elections as a state representative.

At one time, Stewart said, he would've favored term limits, but in essence, “The voters are the term limits,” and he also sees it as a probable charter matter. If the people have a candidate they like and has done a good job, he said, why should they be forced out.

Among other candidates, Holmes Osborne said all points were “great ideas” but added that a change in the city manager's office would also help, echoing a statement he made in the candidate forum.

Colleen Huff said she agrees with restricting contributions from companies and developers who have contracts with the city.

“This is the reason our city is plagued with lawsuits and a host of other problems,” she said.

Kenneth Love said he believes some points would require a charter change that a mayor simply can't make on their own.

“What you can do is bring the residents' attention to it,” he said, but a charter change could require a special election he says the city cannot afford. It's better, he said, to address and fix current problems, “and then move forward.”