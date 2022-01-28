Independence mayoral candidates spar over crime, ethics, solar farm

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Finding ways to reduce crime and blight, lower electric rates and, in some challengers' minds, cut out special-interest projects that reportedly helped trigger a federal investigation, filled the dialogue in Thursday's Independence mayoral candidates forum.

Two-term incumbent Eileen Weir has five challengers in the Feb. 8 primary election – Council Member Brice Stewart, business consultnat and State Rep. Rory Rowland, small business owner Colleen Huff, truck driver Kenneth Love and financial adviser Holmes Osborne. The top two finishers will advance to the April 5 general election.

The League of Women Voters hosted the forum, held in a virtual setting due to COVID-19 concerns.

In addition to a specific question on how to reduce crime, candidates also broached the subject when asked what their first priorities would be.

Weir said the city has invested in police recruitment and retention, but there's still work to do with hiring and equipping officers She also mentioned a proposed mental health responder program to aid officers with certain calls and allow them to handle other calls. But reducing crime takes a more collective effort.

“We've put resources in place to try and recruit more,” Weir said. “We can put an officer on every corner, but it takes communitywide collaboration to really reduce crime in community.”

Stewart said it's a matter of “proactive versus reactive policing, when we get enough officers, which I believe we will.”

“Money will go only so far, and I think on the council we've made a good start,” he said, adding that police officers themselves can be the best recruitment and retention tool, but for that city leadership needs to help morale in the police department improve.

Deputy Chief Ken Jarnagin has been acting chief since Brad Halsey retired late last year.

Osborne said starting pay for officers should be increased to attract more officers and went as far as suggesting a change in the city manager office because too much money has “seeped out due to sweetheart deals” and could be directed more toward police. Too many things such as expired tags go unnoticed due to less patrol, he said.

“Sometimes it takes hours for police to show up, but it's not their fault; it's the city's fault,” he said. “There's no crime prevention, but crime reaction.”

Rowland said he would work diligently to give police competitive pay and equip them properly, and Huff similarly said she would push for higher pay, better benefits and more equipment.

Love said reducing crime should have been addressed years ago, but officers should be professional and show respect for citizens.

Most candidates said they favor removing the Rockwood solar farm or at least looking into it. But Weir insisted it’s a green-energy asset to the city, to go with wind power contracts. Buying and selling power through the Southwest Power Pool cooperative as the city does, she said, is a much less expensive way to produce energy for the community.

Rowland didn't say whether he'd move the panels, but he said the solar farm – which he said projects to lose $15 million over the decades – as well as spending $5 million more for the higher bidder to take down the Missouri City power plant are examples of what prevents the city from possible lower rates.

Special-interest projects have turned into “corruption taxes” on the citizens, he said, and “higher rates burden to community.”

Osborne wants to move the solar panels, turn the land into a park and build a gas-fired power plant.

“We need to produce electricity like we did in the old days,” he said.

Love also said the city should get a “new power plant bigger and better than before.”

Huff called the solar farm a “huge eyesore” but didn't know if moving it would be feasible. She said she wants to see the city produce its own energy and would push for an outside audit of IPL.

Stewart said he would need to look further into possibly moving the Rockwood solar panels. He also cited a recent consultant's study that showed how Independence needed to add more commercial and industrial businesses as electric customers, because “with a better blend our rates would be better.”

Huff said her work with at-risk families and starting a company from the ground up makes her a good candidate. City officials should be more transparent than they've been, she said, and protect citizens' rights against “illegal government mandates.”

“I'm deeply concerned about the direction of our city,” she said. “Our potential is so much more than what we've seen.”

Love said he would show his love for the city if elected and emphasized that his vote would not be for sale and that the city needed to cut “wasteful spending, unnecessary spending.”

Stewart said his career in public service with IT work, ability to work with others and experience with city affairs compared with some other candidates make him qualified to be mayor. He noted that after Weir was unopposed for re-election four years ago, she has five challengers this year.

“Obviously, people have an appetite for change,” he said.

Osborne, who is on the board of Metropolitan Community College, noted that the school rarely makes a bad headline in the newspaper and said his career as a money manager would help the city with budgets and balance sheets.

“Do you like what you see – blight and police chases,” he said. “You can make this decision yourself; I think most people want change, that's why you have six candidates running for mayor.”

Rowland said he's the only candidate who has put forth an ethics plan, which includes contribution and term limits, and with his work he's helped turn around credit unions.

“I love helping others turn around their organization,” he said, “and we all know we need a turnaround, and be ethic-centered.”

“We have seen enough of shenanigans at City Hall.”

Weir said she's taken opportunities to get involved in the community ever since moving to Independence in 2000, including volunteering with the public safety sales tax oversight committee before she was elected to the City Council.

“I have worked diligently on behalf of police and fire to give them what they need,” she said, and she believes her previous public relations job has served well as mayor.

“I believe I've maximized my time serving on the council and as mayor, learning about our community and learning about our region and state and the opportunities our community has.”