Area's high COVID numbers begin to ebb

By The Examiner staff

After more than two months of continuing increases, leading to pandemic highs, new COVID-19 cases in the area have started to decrease.

According to the Jackson County Health Department's dashboard, the case rate Monday in Eastern Jackson County – the county outside of Kansas City and Independence – was at 787 per 100,000 in population over seven days, down from 1,200-plus the past two weeks. More than two months ago, the number was 150.

That metric is one of two the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses for community transmission – 100 or more is high. The CDC's number for all of Jackson County stood Monday at 1,303, down from 1,7,26 and above 2,000 in the previous weeks. The statewide figure is 1,032, down from 1,461 last week.

According to the county Health Department, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 305 on Monday, down from 502 last week and 476 the week before. Overall, the department said, cases are down about 8% from four weeks ago.

“As cases have dropped, hospitalizations have dropped and hopefully deaths will drop,” Steve Stites, chief medical officer of the University of Kansas Health System, said Monday during a media briefing.

The CDC number for Jackson County as a whole also dropped to 29.7% from 33.8% and 37.2% the past two weeks.

The city of Independence also reported its rolling seven-day average on Jan. 25 at 41%, the same as two weeks earlier.

The CDC’s other metric for high transmission in a community is 10 percent positivity or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.” Below 5 percent is “low.”

Testing percentages don't take into account home tests.

The county Health Department's listed more than 4,100 additional cases and seven deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 62,648 cases and 663 deaths through Sunday.

The city of Independence reported 30,600 total cases through Jan. 25, about 3,700 more than a week earlier, and 288 total deaths through Jan. 25 – including 20 in the previous 14 days.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 55.2% of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, matching the statewide percentage. Fully vaccinated does not include the booster shots.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 18.7% of those ages 5 to 11, 44.4% for those ages 12 to 17, 60.1% of those 18 to 64, and 83.3% of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 59.4% of the total population has been vaccinated, up half a point from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area was at 206 through Saturday, down from 255 and 270 the past two weeks after a general rise from 79 in mid-November.

Metrowide through Sunday, there had been 364,770 confirmed cases and 3,764 deaths over nine counties since the pandemic began, about 21,600 additional cases and 72 additional deaths from last week's totals.