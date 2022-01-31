Superintendent says masks are about keeping kids in school

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Superintendent Dale Herl said the lawsuit threats by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt did not enter into the equation when the Independence School District decided a couple of weeks ago to reinstate a mask mandate for students and staff.

Although Herl has seen Schmitt's announcement that his office was suing dozens of school districts, including Independence and Lee's Summit, over mask mandates that Schmitt claims they have no authority to issue, as of last week the district had not been served with a lawsuit, so Herl said he would not comment on a possible legal defense.

“The attorney general played no role in our decision to have masks or not have masks,” Herl said of the district's mask policy that started Jan. 18, amid rising COVID-19 cases and staff absences. “At the end of the day our No. 1 priority is to have in-person school.”

More than a week ago, 62 school districts across Missouri were closed for in-person learning due to staff shortages caused by illness and lack of available substitutes. Herl said district administrators decided, with consultation and support from the Board of Education, to bring back masks so ISD didn't add to that total.

Just a week prior, the district had announced a per-building mask policy if a particular building reached 3 percent active cases, but case totals soon ballooned around the district.

“We were reaching a point due to staffing, to continue in-person learning, we believed we had to do this,” Herl said.

On Friday, ISD's dashboard reported active cases among 1.68 percent of the district population – 273 active cases, not specified between students and staff. Late last month, the number of active cases had been above 2 percent.

Among area school districts, only the Grain Valley district has closed any building due to staff shortages, as the early education center was down a couple of days in mid-January. The district had notified families that week that a full district closure could happen if staff absences and low substitute-availability rates continued, but the situation improved enough so that scenario didn't happen.

Grain Valley Deputy Superintendent Brad Welle said staff absences Monday are almost half what they were last week, and the sub-fill rate rose to about 50 percent. The district's dashboard noted nine new cases among staff last week after 31, 35 and 28 the previous three weeks, though in-district testing has been limited the past two weeks due to available tests.

New student cases dipped similarly – 39 last week from twice that the week before and 101 two weeks ago.

The Fort Osage School District dashboard reported 1.4 percent active cases Friday (79 total) among a district population of 5,554, with a sub-fill rate of 72 percent the previous week.

The Blue Springs School District dashboard reported 349 new cases last week among students and staff, or 2.1 percent of the district population of 16,517.

Neither dashboard makes a distinction between students and staff.