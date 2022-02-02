Blue Springs looks at animal services alternative

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The city of Blue Springs looks to partner with a local non-profit organization to provide animal control services.

The City Council likely will vote Monday on a three-month contract with Pawportunities, a foster-based rescue organization primarily for dogs and cats that has operated for a couple of years. It would be a trial service, at $22,750 per month, to see if the partnership is viable for the long term.

Chief of Police Bob Muenz said he believes Pawportunities can provide better service than the city has been able to for a couple of years. The police department has four budgeted positions for animal control but has struggled for about two years to have two employees on hand, and at times no animal control officer has been available.

That can strain police operations and forces them to call in assistance from neighboring animal control.

“It's not a satisfactory service for the community,” Muenz said, echoing the sentiment he expressed to the City Council earlier this week.

Pawportunities, operated by Jeff and Carrie Siems and volunteers and conceived by their son Bentley from his animal volunteer work, would have access city animal control vehicles, dispatch services, training and the city's Barett Park animal facility, a temporary holding facility near 12th and Knox streets. If the three-month trial is successful, there's an option to extend it for another year.

Pawportunities’ workers would be empowered to issue citations if necessary, Muenz said. What animals they can't identify, by microchip or otherwise, would be fostered and ideally adopted. Pawportunities already has adoption fees and will be able to charge for boarding and veterinary care needs.

Jeff Siems owns Blue Springs Marine and is on the Blue Springs Board of Education.

Muenz said the city initially contacted the KC Pet Project, the nonprofit that handles Kansas City animal control services, about outsourcing to them, but that partnership wasn't feasible. During a health committee public forum last year, animal control invited Pawportunities and a wildlife rescue service in the area to speak.

From there, the idea of a partnership grew. Carrie Siems said it wasn't something they necessarily sought, but was clearly needed.

“Blue Springs is underserved, the community as well as the animals,” she said. “There's a lot of parallels that run between rescue and animal control; it's a lot of outreach and education.”

“We're kind of the only city our size near Kansas City that doesn't have a legit animal shelter. There's a lot of rescues that have come about in recent years; there's a need for it.”

Siems said that with foster caretakers, Pawportunities has dozens of volunteers, but there's a group of about 10 dedicated people that help with administrative tasks, transporting animals for veterinary care and other tasks. Pawportunities has also helped people with microchip, vaccination, spay/neuter and nail trimming service and even constructing dog houses for canines that are kept outside.

If the contract is approved, Siems said, “We'll need to get in there, learn the ropes of what they're doing and see what we need to do.”

The city funds will go toward supplies and Pawportunities operation costs, the nonprofit will provide the labor and services, Muenz said. While he's sure some hiccups will pop up, Muenz told the council, “We're hoping this goes off without too many issues.”