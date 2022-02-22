The Examiner

INDEPENDENCE RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

King Wok, 4378 S. Noland Road, inspected Feb. 8.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors in dining area dirty with buildup.

• Interiors and exteriors of reach-in cooler and freezer dirty with buildup and debris.

• Shelves in walk-in cooler dirty with debris.

Xaboo Me’Phaa LLC, 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Feb. 7. No violations found.

Burger King, 16703 E. 23rd St., inspected Feb. 9.

• Time/temperature, date marking requirements are not met. Labels not found on condiments on prep line. (Corrected 2/9/22).

• Women’s toilet room must have cover receptacle in each stall as well as a receptacle for the disposable paper towels at sink.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Ceiling tile missing in office.

• Employees noted wearing facial piercings. Wearing of facial jewelry or jewelry designed to be worn in a pierced tongue is strictly prohibited.

• Food was not stored properly in walk-in cooler and freezer. All food must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor to prevent contamination from the floor or splash from floor cleaning.

• Employees without valid food handler cards. All employees must obtain valid food handler cards by 2/24/22. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule, ticket and/or fine.