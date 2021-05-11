MoDOT to close I-670 this weekend for bridge replacement

The Examiner staff

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close the south side of the downtown Kansas City highway loop this weekend to take down a bridge that will be replaced.

MoDOT will replace the Baltimore Avenue bridge over Interstate 670 and will close the interstate between Interstate 35 and Interstate 70 from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday in order to take down the bridge.

Motorists will need to use the north portion of the downtown loop (I-70 and I-35) to pass through downtown Kansas City.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, the Baltimore Avenue bridge will be closed until December. Motorists will be detoured to 14th, Main and 16th streets to cross over the highway.

Because of the I-670 closure, ramps to that highway portion from I-35, Truman Road, Wyoming Street, 10th Street, I-70 and Interstate 71 will also be closed.

According to MoDOT, the new bridge will be the same height and width as the current structure.

Also this weekend, MoDOT will be installing new KC Scout cameras Saturday morning along eastbound Interstate 435 near 103rd Street, just east of the Kansas border. At times, eastbound I-435 will be reduced to one lane, and there will a short-term full closure of eastbound I-435 in the area for sign truss work. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, leave early or consider an alternate route that morning.