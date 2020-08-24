Neosho Daily News

Beatrice Faye Collins Edmonson, Neosho, MO, passed away August 22, 2020 at the age of 83.

Bea was born June 21, 1937 to Tommie and Erma Jo Collins at the family farm in Berryville, AR.

She graduated from Berryville High School in 1955, and six months later, on January 1, 1956,

she married her high school sweetheart, Milton Wray Edmonson. Together they raised three daughters, Susan, Deanna, and Tammy.

Bea spent the majority of her working years in flower shops and greenhouses, first at Neosho Floral and then at Flower Box. Many Neosho residents bought their annual flowers from Bea. She loved hosting family dinners, and made the best ham gravy, which no one has been able to replicate! She loved having her grandchildren visit, and was very proud of her family. Bea was a member of First Baptist Church in Neosho, MO.

Bea is survived by her husband, Wray of Neosho, MO; her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Larry Hagensicker of Bentonville, AR, Deanna and Raymond McClelland of Neosho, MO, and Tammy and Randy Vanderpool of Arkansas City, KS; five grandchildren, Johnathan Ely, Heather Cotter, Jennifer Jackson, Tara Vanderpool, and Brandon Vanderpool; twelve great grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Hunt of Springdale, AR; two brothers-in-law and their wives, Neil and Fredia Edmonson of Scranton, AR and Ronald and Linda Edmonson of Oxford, NC; a sister-in-law and her husband, Sandra and John Dix of Conroe, TX; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Tipper. Bea was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Jimmie; her step-mother, Nellie Elmore Collins; and a step-brother, Edward Lee

Elmore.

A time of visitation will be held at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Neosho, MO on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at the Berryville, AR

Memorial Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Dr. Todd Decker will officiate. Donations in Bea’s memory may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Advocates, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

SPECIAL NOTE: Clark Funeral Home will continue to follow social distancing protocols as

advised by the CDC and the State of Missouri.

